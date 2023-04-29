WATCH: Ben Shelton hits stunning behind-the-back winner in Madrid Open 2R clash

Ben Shelton produced an awe-inspiring shot that earned him great applause during his Madrid Open second-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff on Saturday. The rising American star hit a no-look behind-the-back forehand, much to the surprise of those watching.

The moment occurred in the second game of the opening set and Shelton set up a break point courtesy of the superb shot. The American was in a defensive position off a serve-and-volley point from Struff when he produced the shot.

While Shelton went on to win the first set 6-4, he bowed out of the tournament after Struff staged a strong comeback to win 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5.

Meanwhile, Struff will now face Dusan Lajovic - who recently won the Srpska Open in Banja Luka - in the third round of the Madrid Open.

Shelton, who is playing on the European clay-court swing for the first time in his career, has had a difficult clay season so far. He reached the Round of 16 at the Estoril Open, where he was knocked out by Dominic Thiem, and then lost in the opening round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 20-year-old beat compatriot Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round of last week's Barcelona Open, before losing to Casper Ruud in the second round.

Grigor Dimitrov reveals advice he gave 'talented' Ben Shelton after Monte-Carlo clash

Ben Shelton competes at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open.

Ben Shelton recently faced the experienced Grigor Dimitrov at the Monte-Carlo Masters and stretched the Bulgarian to three sets before falling to a 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss. After the match, Dimitrov revealed that he shared some valuable advice with Shelton, who is still inexperienced on clay courts. Dimitrov urged Shelton, who he feels has a lot of talent, to take his time on clay rather than rushing things.

"I kept on putting like a lot of work, a lot of spin behind the ball," Dimitrov said in his post-match interview in Monte-Carlo. "I was trying to make him uncomfortable, returning a lot of balls. So, on clay, you need to be a little bit patient and I just had chat with him a little bit about, it's like I never have so many rallies with my serve and I was like trust me buddy, take your time on the clay. There is a lot of talent in him for sure!"

Shelton will now aim to bounce back from the loss to Struff at the Italian Open in less than two weeks from now, before he competes in his maiden French Open.

Poll : 0 votes