Ben Shelton endeared himself to fans at the 2023 Shanghai Masters by generously inviting a ball kid to share his umbrella amid rain during his doubles match.

Shelton and Hubert Hurkacz have joined forces for the men's doubles event at ATP Masters 1000 tournament. The pair started their campaign against Cameron Norrie and Rinky Hijikata in the opening round.

Shelton and Hurkacz got off to a strong start in the match, capitalizing on a crucial break point to take a 5-4 lead in the first set. However, rain interrupted play before they could attempt to serve out the set.

As is customary, the ball kids quickly positioned themselves to shield the players from the rain. Upon observing that the ball kids themselves had no protection from the downpour, Ben Shelton kindly relieved a ball girl of her umbrella and instead invited her to sit beside him, sharing the shelter.

The American's heartwarming gesture earned the approval of the fans in the stadium, as they responded with enthusiastic cheers.

Leading at 5-4, Ben Shelton and Hubert Hurkacz were in a favorable position to win the opening set before the rain delay. However, the interruption appeared to have disrupted their rhythm, leading to two crucial breaks of serve, which allowed Cameron Norrie and Rinky Hijikata to take the opening set 7-5.

Despite bouncing back strongly to take the second set 7-5, Shelton and Hurkacz were unable to secure victory as Norrie and Hijikata dominated proceedings to win 7-5, 5-7, [10-6].

Shanghai Masters 2023 4R: Ben Shelton to lock horns with Jannik Sinner in blockbuster clash; Hubert Hurkacz faces Zhizhen Zhang

Ben Shelton through to Shanghai Masters 4R

Ben Shelton is excelling in the singles event of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Following a bye in the first round, the 19th seed kicked off his campaign with a dominant 6-4, 6-4 win over Jaume Munar.

The American then secured a comeback victory over Roman Safiullin, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round. The 21-year-old will lock horns with sixth seed Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster clash for a place in the quarterfinals.

Sinner, meanwhile, reached the fourth round after defeating Marcos Giron 7-6(7), 6-2 in the second round. He then claimed a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Sebastian Baez to book his spot against the American.

Shelton's doubles partner, Hubert Hurkacz is also through to the Round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters. Following a bye in the first round, the Pole defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round and Yu Hsiou Hsu in the third.

Hurkacz will take on home favorite Zhizhen Zhang in the fourth round. The Pole leads 1-0 in his head-to-head against Zhang, having won their only previous encounter at the 2019 Shanghai Masters in straight sets.