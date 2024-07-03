WATCH: Ben Shelton lets out thunderous roar following comeback win over Mattia Bellucci in Wimbledon 1R

Ben Shelton showed his fighting spirit and resilience as he overcame a two-sets-to-one deficit to defeat Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling first-round match at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Shelton let out a thunderous roar after clinching the victory with an ace in front of a packed crowd on Court 18.

The match, which was suspended on July 1 due to darkness, resumed the next day and lasted three hours and 29 minutes in total.

14th seed Shelton faced World No. 148 Bellucci, who won three matches in the qualifying rounds to make his Wimbledon debut. The Italia played with aggression, putting Shelton under the American under pressure from the start. Bellucci took the first set 6-4, Shelton bounced back in the second set and leveled the match at 6-3. However, Bellucci regained the momentum and took back the third set 6-3.

Trending

The match was suspended on July 1 due to darkness, with Shelton facing an uphill battle to stay in the tournament. He returned on July 2 with renewed determination and energy and took the fourth set 6-3. The American kept his momentum going during the fifth set, which was interrupted by two rain delays, and served out the match with an ace at 5-4, unleashing a primal scream that echoed around Court 18.

Shelton’s victory was captured on video and shared by the official Wimbledon’s X (formerly Twitter) page.

Expand Tweet

Ben Shelton will take on Llyod Harris in the Wimbledon 2R

Ben Shelton at the 2024 cinch Championships at Queen's Club, London

Ben Shelton will take on South African qualifier Lloyd Harris in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday (July 3). It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Lloyd Harris had to qualify for the main draw of the grass-court Major and did so with wins over Andrea Vavassorim George Loffhagen and Hugo Grenier. The South African booked his place in the second round of the tournament after coming back from two sets to defeat Alex Michelsen 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2, 7-6(9).

He thus equaled his best-ever appearance at SW19, having reached the second round in 2021 as well.

Whoever out of Ben Shelton and Lloyd Harris wins the match, will face either Denis Shapovalov or Daniel Altmaier in the third round of Wimbledon 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment