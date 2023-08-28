WATCH: Ben Shelton pumps his fist in joy after securing first win at US Open with inspired comeback

Ben Shelton recorded his first-ever victory at the US Open as he defeated Argentina's Pedro Cachin in four sets to advance to the second round. The 20-year-old was visibly bursting with joy after converting the match point.

The promising American had a terrible start to the first-round match, losing the first five games to trail 5-0 in less than twenty minutes. Shelton was likely been suffering from severe nerves, considering that he lost at this very stage during his US Open debut last year.

Ben Shelton, however, let loose after dropping the first set 1-6 as he broke his opponent to love in the second game of the next set. He subsequently tied the match at one set-all by winning the second set 6-3. Shelton didn't look back from that point onwards as he hit some big serves and delectable volleys to take the lead in the match.

The World No. 47 subsequently won the third set 6-2 and fought off a late resistance from Cachin as he closed out a 43-minute long fourth set to win the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Shelton was ecstatic at recording his first-ever win at the New York Major, as he proceeded to pump his wrist and flex his muscles in his post-match celebration.

Ben Shelton will next face 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem for a place in the second round. The second-round clash in New York will be the second time the two explosive players meet on the pro tour. It was Thiem who came out on top of their only match, beating his younger opponent for the loss of just four games in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Estoril Open.

Ben Shelton will be looking to emulate his 2023 Australian Open form

Ben Shelton celebrates at the 2023 Australian Open

Ben Shelton has made quite a rapid surge in the ATP rankings since turning pro last year. The American reached the quarterfinals of this year's Australian Open, which allowed him to make his debut in the men's top 50.

He did beat some quality opponents during his Melbourne run, beating Nicolas Jarry, JJ Wolf, and Alexei Popyrin - all of whom have much more experience than Shelton on the ATP tour. His campaign was eventually ended by fellow American Tommy Paul.

It should be noted, however, that the World No. 47 had a quiet time on the tour since then, barring a semifinal run at the 250-level event in Cagliari. Shelton has had a good run during the North American Summer hardcourt season, though, winning four of his six last matches, which includes a win over top 30 player Christopher Eubanks.