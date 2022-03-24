WATCH: Bianca Andreescu returns to training after five months 

World No. 44 Bianca Andreescu was recently spotted training on the court for the first time in five months. The Canadian star posted a video on her Instagram handle on Wednesday in which she could be seen practicing her groundstrokes at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

"Never been happier," Andreescu captioned the post.

Bianca Andreescu was last witnessed on the court at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open, where she lost in the third-round to Anett Kontaveit.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



Anett Kontaveit hands Bianca Andreescu her first loss in Indian Wells, defeating the defending champion 7-6(5), 6-3.



#BNPPO21 What. A. Win.Anett Kontaveit hands Bianca Andreescu her first loss in Indian Wells, defeating the defending champion 7-6(5), 6-3. What. A. Win. 💪 Anett Kontaveit hands Bianca Andreescu her first loss in Indian Wells, defeating the defending champion 7-6(5), 6-3.#BNPPO21 https://t.co/V2Ha1iBpdX

Andreescu failed to win any titles in the 2021 tennis season despite taking part in 11 tournaments, with her best performance coming at the Miami Open, where she ended up as the runner-up. She also had early-round exits at the 2021 French Open, Berlin Championships and Cincinnati Open, among others.

CBC Sports @cbcsports Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated in French Open 1st round by 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek after making 63 unforced errors buff.ly/2Tx3NKI Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated in French Open 1st round by 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek after making 63 unforced errors buff.ly/2Tx3NKI

Andreescu hasn't played a single professional tennis match in the 2022 tennis season so far. She withdrew from the 2022 Australian Open stating that she was feeling "collective sadness and turmoil" and was not physically or mentally well.

Bianca Andreescu to move out of list of top-100 WTA players after the 2022 Miami Open

Bianca Andreescu during her quarter-finals clash against Maria Sakkari at the 2021 US Open

After remaining inside the top-10 rankings for quite some time, Andreescu first exited the list of top-10 players after her quarter-final loss to Maria Sakkari at the 2021 US Open. Her absence from the tour after Indian Wells has further degraded her rankings as she is currently in the 44th position in the world.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis What a marathon win for Sakkari!



After Kvitova, Maria Sakkari defeats another Grand Slam winner with Bianca Andreescu, defeated after a 3h30 fight 6-7 7-6 6-3 to reach US Open quarter-finals What a marathon win for Sakkari!After Kvitova, Maria Sakkari defeats another Grand Slam winner with Bianca Andreescu, defeated after a 3h30 fight 6-7 7-6 6-3 to reach US Open quarter-finals https://t.co/HADTcedpGk

Although Andreescu looks to be on her way back to the tour in the video which she uploaded to her Instagram handle, her name is not there on the participants' list for the 2022 Miami Open, meaning that the Canadian will not be making her comeback at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Since Andreescu will miss the Miami Open this year, she is set to drop 650 points in the rankings after the tournament as she was the runner-up at the event last year. This will leave her with 548 WTA points (as against her current tally of 1,198 points), dropping her name to the 119th spot in the rankings.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Martincova 7-6 (5) 6-2

Anisimova 7-6 6-7 (2) 6-4

Muguruza 3-6 6-3 6-2

Sorribes 6-4, 3-6 6-3

Sakkari 7-6 (7) 3-6 7-6 (4)



A 1st meeting with No. 1 Ash Barty next



#shethesouth Bianca Andreescu, who did not play a competitive match in 2020, is into the final in MiamiMartincova 7-6 (5) 6-2Anisimova 7-6 6-7 (2) 6-4Muguruza 3-6 6-3 6-2Sorribes 6-4, 3-6 6-3Sakkari 7-6 (7) 3-6 7-6 (4)A 1st meeting with No. 1 Ash Barty next Bianca Andreescu, who did not play a competitive match in 2020, is into the final in MiamiMartincova 7-6 (5) 6-2Anisimova 7-6 6-7 (2) 6-4Muguruza 3-6 6-3 6-2Sorribes 6-4, 3-6 6-3Sakkari 7-6 (7) 3-6 7-6 (4)A 1st meeting with No. 1 Ash Barty next#shethesouth https://t.co/XJTkujs8UB

While it is still uncertain when Andreescu will return, the 21-year-old Canadian ace will likely return to action in the next coming weeks.

Also Read: "I went there to rediscover myself" - Bianca Andreescu after attending the Wisdom and Well-being Program in Costa Rica

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan