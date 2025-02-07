WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Elena Rybakina's opponent Belinda Bencic's phone goes off during Abu Dhabi encounter

Former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic produced a stellar performance to defeat top seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhastan in a hard-fought three-set battle in the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open, earning her spot in the final. The match entertained the spectators who had assembled at the venue with high-quality tennis but also had a rib-tickling incident which soon went viral.

In a lighthearted moment during the second set, Bencic’s phone unexpectedly began ringing while she was preparing to serve. The sound startled both players and the crowd, leading to laughter and confusion. Bencic quickly paused, jogged over to her bench, and silenced the device before resuming play.

To beat the defending champion, the Swiss displayed her supreme baseline game along with accurate serve. She won 75% of her 1st service points which she backed with plenty of winners, completely rattling Rybakina’s defense. Before this, their head-to-head record was tied at 1-1, but now Bencic is leading with a scoreline of 2-1.

Bencic has displayed sensational form throughout the tournament, defeating high-caliber opponents such as Marketa Vondrousova and Veronika Kudermetova on her path to the final. Her journey in Abu Dhabi is a testament to her resilience and determination, especially as she continues her comeback following a maternity break.

The 27-year-old has shown significant improvement in her game this season. At the Australian Open, she impressed fans and critics alike by reaching the fourth round, where she faced World No. 3 Coco Gauff. Despite falling to the American in three sets, Bencic’s performance underlined her ability to challenge the best in the sport.

Belinda Bencic will face Ashlyn Krueger in the finals of the Abu Dhabi Open

Belinda Bencic at 2023 Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

The winner of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open, Belinda Bencic is back again in the finals of the tournament facing America’s Ashlyn Krueger. This is Bencic’s first final after her pregnancy layoff, being extra special for her.

Kruger defeated Linda Noskova in straight sets in the semis to advance to the finals. She has had a marathon run till now in the tournament as all three of her contests leading into the semifinal lasted three sets. The 20-year-old had to fight hard for every win to reach the summit clash.

The final is set to be played on February 8. Both players are up against each other for the first time. It’s an exciting battle where a veteran is trying to make a comeback and on the other hand, a youngster is trying to make a name for herself in the tennis world.

