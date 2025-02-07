Abu Dhabi Open 2025 Final: Ashlyn Krueger vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs (WC) Belinda Bencic

Date: February 08, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Round: Final

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA

Ashlyn Krueger vs Belinda Bencic preview

Belinda Bencic celebrates after winning the semifinal at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

2023 Abu Dhabi Open champion Belinda Bencic will take on the unseeded American Ashlyn Krueger in the final of the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Saturday (Feb. 8).

Former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic has reached her first final on the WTA Tour since becoming a mother in April 2024. On October 30, 2024, she made her comeback at an ITF W75 event in Hamburg and exactly 100 days after her comeback, she has reached the final of a WTA 500 event.

Bencic has had a dream run at the tournament so far. She defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-0 in the second round, 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinal and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinal.

On the other hand, 20-year-old Ashlyn Krueger has reached her first WTA 500 final. She has had some tough battles at the tournament already, as she defeated her compatriot McCartney Kessler, 2024 Abu Dhabi finalist Daria Kasatkina and Leylah Fernandez in three sets to reach the semifinal.

In the semifinal, the World No. 51 defeated Linda Noskova 7-6(2), 6-4 which ensures that she will reach her career-high ranking of 40 on Monday.

Ashlyn Krueger celebrates after winning a point at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Ashlyn Krueger vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Ashlyn Krueger and Belinda Bencic will meet for the first time on the WTA Tour.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Belinda Bencic odds

Ashlyn Krueger vs Belinda Bencic prediction

27-year-old Bencic has a winning streak of eight matches at the Abu Dhabi Open, and she has a 100% record at the tournament. This is a perfect opportunity for her to win her first title as a mother at the event, where she won her last title before becoming a mother.

Bencic seems to be on a mission to repeat her Tokyo Olympics heroics, as she had beaten both Rybakina in the semifinal and Vondrousova in the final to win the gold medal.

Krueger could ruin the special moment for Bencic, but this is only her second WTA final so the lack of experience could be an issue. She had won her first title at the Japan Women's Open in Osaka, back in September 2023.

The American youngster could become World No. 32 on Monday if she wins the final. This would also help her become a seeded player at the Grand Slams, so it would be an extra motivation for her.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

