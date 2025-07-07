WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Mirra Andreeva forgets score, doesn't realize she won against Emma Navarro in Wimbledon 4R

Mirra Andreeva was aloof as she achieved the rare feat of becoming the youngest woman to advance to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon since 2005, at just 18 years of age. The Russian teenager was so dialed in that it took her 30-odd seconds to come to the realization that she had won the match.

She claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over the tenth seed, Emma Navarro, and surpassed the record of Maria Sharapova (in 2005) as the youngest ever to book a spot in the top eight at SW19. This is also her third time overall qualifying for a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Andreeva had the match point in the ninth game of the second set 40-0 against the American. However, she didn't notice the scoreline and went straight back to the baseline for service after Navarro returned a backhand to the nets.

This made for a hilarious moment, as her team, including her coach Conchita Martinez, started celebrating before she realized she had won and tried to gesture to her that the match was over. She then went over to Navarro, laughing in embarrassment.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer was one of the people in the Royal Box witnessing the brilliance of Mirra Andreeva on Centre Court, as she etched her name in the history books.

Mirra Andreeva's relationship with Wimbledon-winning coach Conchita Martinez

Mirra Andreeva and Conchita MartínezWimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva, who added former World No. 2 Conchita Martinez to her coaching team last season, shared how their partnership has improved her significantly. Having led Garbine Muguruza to victory over Venus Williams in 2017, the Spaniard also brings in a plethora of knowledge that Andreeva believes will only benefit her in the long run.

"Bringing in Conchita has definitely helped me improve. It helps she is an ex-player and has been a Wimbledon champion. She shares a lot of her experience and advice with me," Andreeva told BBC Sport.

Martinez further elaborated on how they share a very friendly relationship, which helps them to know each other closely and work towards becoming better.

"I'm her coach – that's the only way. Can you be friends? Yes. We have a great relationship. But I'm the one there on the tennis court, changing things and making her improve. I'm the one overseeing her whole career. I'm in charge of finding everything around her that will work to make her better player," she said.

Andreeva has clinched two WTA titles this season so far and is looking positive for the rest of the tournament in London. She will take on Belinda Bencic next.

