WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz collapses onto the grass in joy after outlasting Novak Djokovic to lift maiden Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz put an end to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon reign after he outplayed the Serb in the 2023 men's singles final. The Spaniard collapsed onto the grass in joy before lifting his maiden All-England Club crown.

In the Championship's title clash, the Spaniard rode out his poor start and ultimately surged down the stretch to conclude Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the grass-court Major.

With the Centre Court crowd rallying behind the 20-year-old after he reached a championship point, Alcaraz fell onto the grass in happiness and disbelief as soon as he defeated the Serb in an engaging five-setter. He wrapped up the Sunday decider with a 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 scoreline to lift his second Major crown.

In a recently released clip on SW19's official social media handle, Alcaraz can be seen collapsing on the grass-court arena in immense joy as he wrapped up the Serb's challenge in the season's third Slam.

"The Spanish sensation has done it. @carlosalcaraztriumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic."

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic



#Wimbledon The Spanish sensation has done it @carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic

Carlos Alcaraz not only lifted his second grass-court title but also successfully retained his World No. 1 spot. Furthermore, the 20-year-old also became the third-youngest male champion at the All-England Club in the Open Era.

"You have given us immense joy" - Rafael Nadal commends Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon triumph

Rafael Nadal congratulated Carlos Alcaraz after he lifted the 2023 Wimbledon crown

Rafael Nadal was among the several notable athletes to extend his congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz upon claiming his maiden Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz surpassed everyone's expectations after he made an impressive comeback in the match, despite losing the first set comprehensively. The 20-year-old stunned the Serb with his jaw-dropping groundstrokes and unexpected drop shots as he paved his way to glory.

Minutes after Alcaraz downed four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set marathon, his compatriot Rafael Nadal took to social media to applaud Alcaraz's victory. The former World No. 1 called for Alcaraz to celebrate the remarkable moment.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!" Nadal tweeted (translated from Spanish).

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis