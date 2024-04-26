WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz comes to the rescue of young fan struggling in the crowd during autograph session at Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz recently came to the rescue of a young fan struggling in the crowd during an autograph session at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Alcaraz is currently gearing up to kick off his European clay court season at the Madrid Open. The Spaniard missed out on the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, where he was a two-time defending champion, due to a right arm injury.

With Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the tournament, the Spaniard entered Madrid as the second seed which gave him a bye in the opening round. He will begin his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko in the second round, who defeated Arthur Rinderknech in his opening match in a three-setter.

During a recent autograph session in Madrid, the crowd went crazy behind the Spaniard, which led to chaos. This chaos resulted in a young fan struggling in the frenzied crowd.

A concerned Carlos Alcaraz immediately came to the rescue of this young fan by asking the security to bring the kid to him. He was seen checking on the kid and then went on to give him his autograph and click a picture with him.

It is interesting to note that Alcaraz is a two-time defending champion at the Madrid Masters and will be going for an unprecedented three-peat. The only other player who came close to achieving this feat was Rafael Nadal, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2014 but lost in the 2015 final to Andy Murray.

Carlos Alcaraz made a young fan's day at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the most beloved tennis players in the world and a lot of young kids look up to him. The above incident wasn't the only time a young fan's day was made by the Spaniard.

During a practice session at Monte-Carlo, Alcaraz was seen interacting with a young fan. The kid seemingly asked the 20-year-old for something after which Alcaraz looked at his wrist and immediately went towards his kit bag to bring the kid his wristband and also gave him a fist bump.

As the race for the World No. 1 ranking heats up among the top 3, the European clay court season is bound to play a big role.

The Spaniard had a total of 2265 points to defend, out of which he has lost 500 points from Barcelona already. He will now defend 1000 points at the Madrid Masters and then defend his points from the Italian Open and the French Open.