Watch: Carlos Alcaraz goes whale watching as he vacations with brother Alvaro and friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Carlos Alcaraz is making the most of his off-season in Mexico if his recent social media updates are anything to go by.

Alcaraz concluded his 2023 season with a loss to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the ATP Finals. In late November, he landed in Mexico City for a highly-anticipated exhibition match against Tommy Paul.

Following the event, the Spaniard jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to spend some downtime with his close ones. He was joined by his brother Alvaro, his friends and a few of his team members.

The Spaniard recently gave his fans a glimpse into his vacation in the beach city. He was captured whale watching as he cruised through the ocean in a yacht. The 20-year-old also posed for a picture with his friends in front of the famous “El Arco” [the Arch of Cabo San Lucas].

Carlos Alcaraz on Instagram

Expand Tweet

After the quick getaway, Carlos Alcaraz is expected to return to training in Alicante, Spain at his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero’s academy. The Spaniard is also scheduled to participate in an exhibition match against Novak Djokovic ahead of his 2024 campaign. The event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 27.

Carlos Alcaraz on his 2023 campaign: "The last part of the season has cost me a lot"

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a successful 2023 campaign. The World No. 2 netted an impressive 65 wins across the season, falling just one win short of the tour leader, Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard featured in eight finals and added six titles to his name, including a second Grand Slam at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

But, as the season progressed, Alcaraz was unable to maintain his form. He failed to defend his US Open title and made a few early exits in the tournaments that followed.

During a recent press conference in Mexico City, Alcaraz touched upon his below-par performances.

"I think it's normal. We have to learn from those situations," the Spaniard said.

Alcaraz asserted that he would return to winning ways and script a better campaign in 2024.

"I would tell them [the fans] to prepare the television and watch 2024, which will surely come full of energy, good moments, that will be the same or better than this year," he added.

This, though, isn’t the first time that the former World No. 1 has witnessed a dip in his form during the last leg of the tour. Carlos Alcaraz’s 2022 season ended in similar fashion with hardly any wins after his US Open victory. At the time, the Spaniard wrapped up his campaign with an injury retirement against Holger Rune at the Paris Masters.

Speaking about the trend, the 20-year-old said that he would be looking to change his approach in 2024.

"The last part of the season has cost me a lot. There are approaches that I have to improve for next year. For example, realizing that the season continues until November," Alcaraz stated.