Watch: Carlos Alcaraz hits Roger Federer-esque around-the-post winner during Wimbledon 4R

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time on Monday (July 10) by defeating the 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Berrettini, who has long excelled on grass, unleashed an early burst of power against Alcaraz. But as soon as he found his return rhythm on Centre Court, the Spaniard never let it go on his way to a three-hour, four-minute victory. Alcaraz was stopped by another Italian, Jannik Sinner, at the same stage last year.

During the third game in the second set, Berrettini hit an angled volley that landed in the front row. Carlos Alcaraz read it quickly and raced through to play a backhand winner around the net, finding the space between the net and the umpire's chair.

The 20-year-old's running backhand appeared to emulate one of Roger Federer's genius strokes at SW19. The Swiss maestro hit the shot against Lu Yen-hsun in the first round of the 2009 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Holger Rune in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on sixth seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, scheduled to be played on Wednesday (July 12).

Alcaraz and Rune have split their two previous meetings, with the latter winning in straight sets in the Paris Masters quarterfinals last year (Alcaraz had to withdraw due to injury). This will be their first encounter on grass.

The Spaniard discussed his upcoming match with Rune in a press conference, saying that he is very excited to face off against his childhood friend and believes the Dane feels the same way.

"Yeah, I'm really excited about this match. We shared a lot of great moments. We played together since we were 12 years old. We've not texted each other, but obviously we know really well each other. Yeah, I'm really excited about it. I think he's the same," Alcaraz said.

When asked if he has any specific memories of Holger Rune that come to his mind when he hears his name, Carlos Alcaraz responded:

"Yeah, I remember when we were 12 years old or 11 years old, I think that's the first time I saw him, a tournament in Mallorca. I think it was Tennis Europe under 12. I talk with him a little bit. In that tournament we played the first time together. I remember really clearly. Yeah, that's the first memory that I have with him."

