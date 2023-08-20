WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz share a high five at the net after stunning rally in Cincinnati Open SF

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz exchanged a celebratory high five at the net following a remarkable rally during the Cincinnati Open semifinals on Saturday, August 19.

Tennis TV shared a video of the moment on social media.

The video highlights a rally in the second set that was initiated after Alcaraz served Hubert Hurkacz during their encounter at the Cincinnati Open. Following Hurkacz's successful point, both young men shared a high five, displaying a remarkable sense of professionalism and sportsmanship.

In a thrilling match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Carlos Alcaraz emerged triumphant against Hubert Hurkacz. The final scoreline of 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 showcased the intensity of their competition and the remarkable display of skills on both sides of the court.

With this hard-fought victory, Alcaraz advanced to the final of the tournament, where he will face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of last month's Wimbledon final - which the Spaniard won.

Another rematch between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Following his victory in the 2022 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz achieved his second major title by triumphing over the legendary Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon finals.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Carlos Alcaraz prevailed over the esteemed Novak Djokovic, resulting in a Wimbledon final that will be remembered for generations to come. The riveting match concluded with a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 7-5 in their semifinal match on Saturday. The Serb expressed in an on-court interview that it's truly incredible for the sport to witness the top two players competing against each other in a significant event's final. He emphasized that this outcome was anticipated and desired by everyone right from the tournament's start.

"It's amazing for the sport to have the number one and number two players facing each other in the final of a big event, this is what I guess everybody wanted and expected at the beginning of the tournament so here we are," Djokovic said.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have met on three occasions before. In their first encounter during the 2022 Madrid Open semifinals, the 20-year-old Alcaraz emerged victorious. Djokovic then secured a win against Alcaraz in the French Open semifinals earlier this year. However, their most recent face-off resulted in a memorable five-set Wimbledon victory for Alcaraz in July.

As they prepare to meet for the fourth time in the Cincinnati Open finals on Sunday, anticipation and excitement run high.