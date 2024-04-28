WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz leaves an adorable birthday wish on camera for his father after Madrid Open 3R win

Carlos Alcaraz recently left a birthday wish for his father on the camera after winning his third-round encounter against Thiago Seyboth Wild at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Alcaraz received a bye in the first round courtesy of being seeded second. In his opening match, he saw off Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-1 before downing Seyboth Wild 6-3, 6-3 in the third round.

After his third-round win, the World No. 3 left a birthday wish for his father Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez.

"This one is for you dad! congratulations," wrote Alcaraz on the camera (translated from Spanish).

Alcaraz also took to Instagram to wish his father on his birthday.

"Although my brother is missing @sergioalcaraz, very happy to be able to celebrate my father's birthday with the family and with another victory in Madrid. Let's go!" he wrote on Instagram (translated from Spanish).

Alcaraz started the 2024 season with a quarterfinal run at the 2024 Australian Open, losing to Alexander Zverev. He then reached the semifinal at the Argentina Open, where he lost to Nicolas Jarry. At the Rio Open, the Spaniard had to retire mid-match against Thiago Monteiro after sustaining an ankle injury.

The World No. 3, getting over his ankle injury, successfully defended his Indian Wells Masters title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. He then reached the quarterfinals at the Miami Open, losing to Grigor Dimitrov. The Spaniard pulled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters due to an arm injury.

Carlos Alcaraz's father and mother keep him grounded

Carlos Alcaraz with his parents and brother at the 2023 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz has accumulated $28,762,147 in prize money but still remains humble as ever. He credits his mother, Virginia, and father, Carlos, for keeping him grounded despite achieving great things at a young age.

The 20-year-old appeared in an interview with Prakash Amritraj and Steve Weissman on Tennis Channel after lifting the trophy at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. He said that his parents keep his feet on the ground after he wins a tournament and earns a big paycheck.

"Well, my father and my mom have a really good role. They try to pull me to the ground every time that I win a tournament or I win an amount of money, I'm not gonna lie, I’m not gonna hide. They always stay there to put my feet on the ground," Carlos Alcaraz said (at 5:40).

Alcaraz is on course for the third Madrid Open title in a row and will now face Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round.