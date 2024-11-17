WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz leaves ATP Finals heartbreak behind, arrives in Malaga with aim of winning Davis Cup Finals trophy for Rafael Nadal's farewell

Carlos Alcaraz was all smiles as he touched down in Malaga for the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. Alcaraz's Malaga arrival came on the back of his heartbreak at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals, where he failed to make it past the Round Robin phase following losses to Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz was one of the favorites for the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals title. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, he came into the prestigious year-end event with what seemed to be a bout of cough and cold. Clearly not at his best, the four-time Major winner got his campaign started with a shock defeat at the hands of Ruud.

Despite winning the next match against Andrey Rublev, which gave him a glimmer of hope, Carlos Alcaraz was eventually bundled out of the tournament by World No. 2 Alexander Zverev. However, the Spaniard has seemingly moved on from his forgettable Nitto ATP Finals campaign in Turin.

Cameras captured the reigning Wimbledon and French Open champion arriving in Malaga with a big smile on his face as he prepares to help his native Spain at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. Watch the heartwarming moment unfold below:

Alcaraz is especially motivated to be at his best for Spain at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals because the event is set to mark the last-ever competitive outing for the legendary Rafael Nadal.

The World No. 3 recently laid bare about his thoughts on Nadal's imminent retirement.

"Really, really emotional" - Carlos Alcaraz on being Rafael Nadal's teammate at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal (R) at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal had teamed up to play doubles for Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they finished as quarterfinalists. The 2024 Davis Cup Finals will see the pair become teammates again.

Recently, at a press conference, Alcaraz expressed how much it would mean to him to be around Nadal as the latter inches closer to his retirement.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me. It is the last tournament of the year for me, probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz is likely to be Spain's most important singles player at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. Meanwhile, Nadal will most probably feature in doubles at the international team tennis event.

