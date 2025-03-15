WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz leaves everything behind to save young fan from heartbreak in heartwarming Indian Wells moment

In an adorable moment following his quarterfinal win at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, Carlos Alcaraz saved a young fan from facing heartbreak by leaving everything behind. However, there was a huge will he, won't he situation with a lot of close moments but the crowd came together to help the kid's wish come true by rallying behind him.

Alcaraz is currently defending his Indian Wells Masters and has successfully made it to the semifinal. He ousted the 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinal to stamp his place in the final 4. However, after the match an adorable moment involving a mega fan took place.

There was a little kid wearing a shirt with a collage of Alcaraz's pictures, eagerly waiting with a ball in his hands in the hopes of getting an autograph of his idol. However, there were many tense moments as the Spaniard was getting close to the kid but was unable to notice him among the huge crowd. In an adorable moment, the Indian Wells crowd tried to bring his attention to the kid.

All hopes seemed to be lost when Alcaraz was done with his formalities and was leaving the court. When he turned around to bid the crowd goodbye, Carlos Alcaraz finally noticed the kid and immediately dropped his bags to rush towards him and make his dream come true. The heartwarming moment was met with a cacophony of joy from the Indian Wells crowd.

Alcaraz is always kind to his young fans, who all look up to the Spaniard. In a sweet gesture at the Australian Open this year, he invited a young fan named John to his post-match press conference.

On the tennis side of things, he is currently gearing up to face a big rival of his.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jack Draper in the semifinal of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters

BNP Paribas Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz entered the Indian Wells Masters as the second seed and has played the high-quality tennis his fans are used to watching. He received a bye into the second round due to his seeding following which he outed Quentin Halys, 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov. and 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the final 4. He has yet to drop a single set.

Meanwhile, 13th seed Jack Draper defeated Joao Fonseca, Jenson Brooksby, third seed Taylor Fritz, and 11th seed Ben Shelton. The Brit has also yet to drop a set.

This will be the fifth meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper, a rivalry the Spaniard leads 3-1. The winner of their battle will meet either Daniil Medvedev or Holger Rune in the summit clash.

