WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz leaves injury concerns behind as Spaniard returns to practice days after Madrid setback 

Carlos Alcaraz is back on the practice courts after his latest injury setback at the 2025 Madrid Open. The Spaniard, who suffered from adductor injuries in both legs recently, has been training with strapping on his thighs, as per reports.

While Alcaraz has won 24 of his 29 matches this year and picked up two titles, he has left a lot to be desired from his on-court performance. After winning his first big title of the season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the 21-year-old suffered a shocking loss in the final of the Barcelona Open as he went out in straight sets to Holger Rune.

Carlos Alcaraz seemingly picked up injuries in both of his thighs during his campaign at the 500-level event, which eventually forced his withdrawal from the Madrid Masters. After getting in some much-needed rest to recover, the World No. 3 is finally at a good level with respect to his physical conditioning, going by a video that emerged on X on Wednesday, April 30.

In the video shot by a fan, Alcaraz could be seen working on his forehand with white strapping on both of his adductors. The youngster will hopefully be fit enough to compete at the Italian Open next week, as it is the last big tournament in the lead-up to the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz is defending 5,110 ATP ranking points for the rest of the 2025 season

Carlos Alcaraz hits a forehand at Barcelona Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is defending a truckload of ATP ranking points in the upcoming months on the ATP Tour. While the four-time Major winner will have new points to gain at next week's 1000-level event in Rome, considering he missed the 2024 edition of the tournament, he will defend his titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, which account for a whopping 4,000 points.

From Wimbledon onwards, the World No. 3 will have less pressure in terms of defending his year-to-date ranking points, as he didn't fare too well last year, apart from a title victory at the 2024 Beijing Open. That said, he stands at 8,050 points in the ATP rankings and will benefit in terms of his World No. 1 aspirations with a good showing during the second half of the 2025 season.

Jannik Sinner's tally, meanwhile, is only 1,880 higher than that of Carlos Alcaraz, meaning the Spaniard could give the Italian serious competition for the top-ranking position on the ATP Tour if he defends his points in the next two Majors.

