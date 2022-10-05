Watch: Carlos Alcaraz receives a heartwarming message from an aspiring tennis champ

Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 1, recently received a sweet message from a little admirer via a video that renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou uploaded.

Patrick Mouratoglou is well known for frequently adding multiple videos to his Instagram feed. In a recent video he posted, a young and aspiring tennis champ can be heard discussing Carlos Alcaraz, his favorite tennis player.

The little boy described how, although initially disliking Alcaraz, he eventually warmed up to the Spaniard due to his humble nature and lethal forehand shots.

"At first I didn't like him but then I started to like him. He is humble, he builds shots, he is never angry. He does the inside outs and inside ins," the boy said.

When asked what he enjoyed the most, the youngster said that he loved dropshots because his idol, Alcaraz, routinely served them.

"Of course the drop shots, because Alcaraz does it so much," he revealed.

Mouratoglou took to Instagram to share the video with the following caption:

"Hey @carlitosalcarazz I think I found your biggest fan!"

"Proud to share the historic moment with the best player of all time" - Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Rafael Nadal joining him in the Top-2 of the ATP rankings

On Monday, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal became the first Spanish tennis pair to be ranked first and second in the ATP rankings, thus inscribing their names into tennis history.

It is also the first time in 22 years that two players from the same country have topped the rankings.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

The 2022 US Open champion acknowledged his happiness at sharing the top two slots in the ATP Rankings with the 22-time Grand Slam champion in light of this.

He took to Twitter to write:

"Two (a flag of Spain) at the top of the ranking! Proud to share this historical moment with @RafaelNadal, the best player of all time! Come on!"

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz en lo más alto del ranking! Orgulloso de compartir este momento histórico con 🏻 Vamos! Dosen lo más alto del ranking!Orgulloso de compartir este momento histórico con @RafaelNadal , mejor jugador de todos los tiempos!🏻 Vamos! Dos 🇪🇸 en lo más alto del ranking! 😀 Orgulloso de compartir este momento histórico con @RafaelNadal, mejor jugador de todos los tiempos! 🙌🏻 Vamos! https://t.co/7iJvIi6Kls

Also, Alcaraz's maiden ATP Tour match as the top player in the world was cut short on Tuesday at the Astana Open as he was defeated by David Goffin in straight sets in the first round.

During his post-match press conference, the 19-year-old claimed that his opponent played better than him and that he must learn from his defeat.

"He has played great matches, a lot of matches. He has a lot of experience as well. He played better than me, really, really aggressive,” Carlos Alcaraz said, adding, "I couldn’t handle that pressure that he was pushing on me and of course it’s something that I have to learn and take lessons from this match."

