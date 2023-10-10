WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz shows off his impressive juggling skills at Shanghai Masters 2023

Carlos Alcaraz hasn't just mastered tennis but also juggling, as he showed on the sidelines of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Alcaraz began his Asian swing by participating in the China Open, an ATP 500 event in Beijing. He beat the likes of Yannick Hanfmann, Lorenzo Musetti, and Casper Ruud to reach the semifinals without dropping a single set.

He then locked horns with Jannik Sinner, who defeated him 7-6(4), 6-1 before beating Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the title.

Currently, Alcaraz is taking part in the Shanghai Masters, where he beat Gregoire Barrere to set up a Round of 32 clash with Dan Evan. Before his match against the Brit, the Spaniard was spotted getting ready by juggling to keep his concentration and reflexes on point.

Watch the video of Carlos Alcaraz juggling three balls at a time below:

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Shanghai Masters 4R, to face Grigor Dimitrov next

Carlos Alcaraz is currently ranked World No. 2.

On his Shanghai Masters debut, Carlos Alcaraz is showing strength and determination to end his season on a high.

On Monday, October 9, Alcaraz took on Dan Evans in a third-round clash at the Masters 1000 event. He rallied from a break down in the first set to take the lead in the match via a tiebreak.

The World No. 2 improved his game in the second set, committing just two unforced errors to wrap up the contest 7-6(1), 6-4 in two hours and 25 minutes. He was especially impressive when coming to the net, winning 67 percent (22/33) of points going forward.

Alcaraz now has a tour-leading 63 wins this year. He has also improved his win-loss record to 41-1 against players ranked outside the top 20 this season.

This fortnight, the Spaniard is not only targeting the Shanghai Masters title but also the top spot in the ATP rankings. Novak Djokovic displaced him as the World No. 1 following his US Open title win.

However, the gap between the two players is just 500 points right now. This means Alcaraz will regain the World No. 1 ranking if he reaches the final in Shanghai. Up next for the 20-year-old is a fourth-round clash against 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Karen Khachanov 7-6(6), 6-4 in his previous match.