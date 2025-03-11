WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz can't stop smiling as fans recreate unexpected bee invasion during Indian Wells 3R

Carlos Alcaraz faced another bee invasion during his match at Indian Wells as fans recreated the incident from last year. This occurred when the Spaniard was playing Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Ad

During his campaign last year at the Tennis Paradise, Alcaraz faced a unique situation. During his quarterfinal clash against Alexander Zverev, the Spaniard was attacked by a swarm of bees. The situation was quite serious as the match had to be suspended for a little while. However, play soon resumed, and Alcaraz won the match.

This time around, during his match against Shapovalov, Alcaraz faced a similar situation, but a much lighthearted one. During the match, the cameras spotted several members of the audience sporting bee costumes, a comical reminder of last year's incident. Despite a serious match going on in court, the humor of the situation was not lost on Alcaraz, who was all smiles at the proceedings.

Ad

Trending

Ad

During last year's bee invasion, it was local beekeeper Lance Davis' valiant effort that played a large part in clearing off the bees. Davis is a local businessman who works at the event to attend to similar situations.

This year, in a nice gesture, Davis came out on the court for the coin toss during Alcaraz's first match against Quentin Halys. The second seed was all smiles at seeing Davis and had a cordial exchange with him at the net.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz was at his best against Denis Shapovalov

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the third player to have a hattrick of titles in Indian Wells. The Spaniard looked his very best during his 6-2, 6-4 win over Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Ad

The Spaniard was on it from the get-go, breaking the Canadian's serve in the first game of the match. The second seed raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, eventually winning it 6-2. In the second set, the match stayed on serve till Alcaraz broke again in the seventh game. That one service game was enough for the Spaniard as he expertly served out the match.

This win marks the 14th straight win for Alcaraz at Indian Wells, having won six matches in his last two title runs. The Spaniard will face either Gael Monfils or Grigor Dimitrov in the next round. Alcaraz has a 3-1 head-to-head record against the Frenchman and a 3-2 record against the Bulgarian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback