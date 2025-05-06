WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz & team get into banter mode with Italy's Flavio Cobolli ahead of Barcelona vs Inter Milan blockbuster

Carlos Alcaraz and his coaching team picked up a fun banter with Italy's Flavio Cobolli ahead of the semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan that will take place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The Spaniard was seen in a playful mood ahead of his Italian Open campaign.

The newly turned 22-year-old is a soccer aficionado and is a well-known fan of the rival club of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid. However, they failed to advance to the semifinal stage of the tournament after being defeated by Arsenal. Hence, Alcaraz has been rooting for the fall of the Blaugrana in the blockbuster match.

While training with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and fitness coach Alberto Lledo Quiles in preparation for the Masters 1000 event in Rome, he was seen having fun with Flavio Cobolli in a light-hearted exchange. A clip of the same was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the official account of the tour, Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where the stars were seen in a witty conversation.

Ferrero: Hey, is Inter beating Barca tonight?
Cobolli: gestures no.
Alcaraz: No, no, how can you say no?
Ferrero: Roma, he supports Roma.
Alcaraz: (trying to convince Cobolli) it's an Italian team!
Cobolli: ignores him jokingly.

Carlos Alcaraz, too, has never shied away from publicly showing his fanaticism for Real Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz is a big Real Madrid fan

From spending time with the Real Madrid players, taking a quiz on the club, to making bold predictions, Carlos Alcaraz has been a Blancos fan through and through. He received a special shout-out from club manager Carlo Ancelotti in April this year as he used one of the Spaniard's sayings as a motivational quote ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals with Arsenal.

“What we want to do is try to change our mindset and play a serious game. With our heads, our hearts, and our balls, as Alcaraz says,” said Ancelotti to the press.

He also shocked both tennis and soccer fans as he got a near-perfect score in a Real Madrid quiz that he took with media outlet DAZN football in promotion for the FIFA Club World Cup that will kick off on June 14, 2025.

On the tennis side of things, Alcaraz has overcome the double-injury scare that led him to withdraw from his Madrid tour and will look to put up a promising display in Rome in preparation for the clay blockbuster in Roland-Garros.

