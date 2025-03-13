  • home icon
WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz teases extreme Indian Wells conditions as he signs the camera after braving the wind against Grigor Dimitrov

Carlos Alcaraz signed the camera after playing in the challenging windy conditions during his third-round match at the Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard is looking to defend his title at the tournament.

Alcaraz squared off against Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the tournament, where he showcased his dominance by winning the match 6-1, 6-1. However, this wasn't an easy win for him, as he had to contend with the windy conditions at the venue.

Following the victory, he playfully referenced the windy conditions at the BNP Paribas Open by signing the camera with a weather-related message. Tennis TV shared a video of him signing the camera on X.

"Windy?? Yes :)," he wrote.

Here is the video:

In the post-match conference, Alcaraz opened up about the clash against Dimitrov, revealing that it was difficult for him to compete against the Bulgarian. Along with this, he expressed happiness about the fact that he was able to survive in the tough conditions. (as quoted by ATP Tour)

"It's really difficult playing against Grigor. He's a really talented player. He can do whatever he wants with the ball. Today, with the conditions, it was really tough for both. I had to survive. I always say in these conditions, you have to survive no matter what. I'm very happy that I was able to play long rallies. I got a good rhythm, even with the conditions, so I'm just really happy to get through," said Carlos Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz opened up about the changes he made in his game for the Indian Wells

After taking down the Canadian player Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the Indian Wells, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about the changes he has made to improve his game. In the post-match conference, he was asked if he had added five grams of weight to his racket this season, and agreeing to it, he revealed the reason behind doing so.

Opening up about how this slight change has helped his game, he said:

"Well, I think that I wasn't one of the players who play with less weight of the racquet. I think it was too low. So I just thought about try and let's see how it's gonna be. I just slagged it," Carlos Alcaraz said.
He added:

"I was looking for some specific moments of the match of shots that I thought I was able to improve my game a little bit when I was running or some specific shots. I felt really well on playing with those five grams more. I felt the ball. It was flying or it is flying kind of different with more strong. So I just started to play with it, and I think it was a great change for me."

Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to compete against Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinal round of the Indian Wells on March 14.

