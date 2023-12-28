Caroline Wozniacki has let fans in on a heartwarming moment involving her 14-month-old son James after touching down in New Zealand for the 2024 ASB Classic.

Wozniacki, who recently came out of retirement, is back to the grind as she looks to embark on her tennis journey afresh. The former World No. 1 will start her 2024 campaign at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

She has reached the venue with her family, including her husband, former NBA player, David Lee, and her two young children, James and Olivia. Before taking the flight, the mother-of-two had expressed her worry about traveling with her kids.

“16 hour flight with 2 kiddos is about to begin. Hoping for the best,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Upon reaching though, the Dane assured that they had a comfortable journey. She additionally revealed that 14-month-old James has now started walking on his own, and shared a video of the adorable moment.

In the clip, her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Olivia was captured ecstatically cheering for her baby brother.

“Kiddos did great on the flight and now James has started walking! I would say a great couple of days,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki has received a wild card to contest the 2024 ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki initially retired from tennis at the 2020 Australian Open but announced her comeback earlier this year. She contested three tournaments in 2023 -- the Canadian Open, the Cincinnati Open and the US Open.

The Dane did not find much success at the two WTA 1000s. In Toronto, she bowed out in the second round. Meanwhile, in Cincinnati she was winless.

At the US Open, however, Caroline Wozniacki scripted a phenomenal run, reaching the fourth round with victories over Tatiana Prozorova, two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova and 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady. The two-time runner-up was knocked out of the competition by eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Thanks to her encouraging results, the 33-year-old, who started off unranked, has quickly climbed up the rankings chart. She is currently ranked World No. 249.

Wozniacki's ranking, though, isn’t high enough to grant her a direct spot at the tour-level events. Wozniacki, a two-time ASB Classic runner-up, has received a wild card to compete at the event. She will be in action alongside the likes of Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina, Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova.

Following the Auckland event, the 2018 Australian Open champion is expected to fly to Australia for the Melbourne Slam, where she has again been awarded the wild card.