WATCH: Casper Ruud apologises after his stunning tweener winner causes Tomas Martin Etcheverry to fall down during French Open 3R clash

Casper Ruud immediately apologised after executing a tweener winner that caused Tomas Martin Etcheverry to stumble and fall during their third-round match at the 2024 French Open. Ruud beat the 28th-seeded Argentine 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to move to the fourth round of the clay-court Major.

Seeded seventh, Ruud kicked off his campaign at Roland Garros by defeating qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves in the first round. He then survived a scare from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round, after which, he overcame 28th seed Etcheverry in the third round.

During a long rally in the second game of the third set between Casper Ruud and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the Norwegian pulled off an incredible tweener shot. As the Argentine attempted to return the ball, he stumbled and fell to the ground. Ruud immediately raised his hand in a gesture of apology, which Etcheverry acknowledged before they resumed the match.

Trending

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ruud has been enjoying a successful season, clinching titles at the Barcelona Open and the Geneva Open. He also reached the finals at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Mexican Open and Los Cabos Open.

Casper Ruud will face Taylor Fritz in the fourth round of French Open 2024

Casper Ruud at the 2024 French Open

Casper Ruud will go up against Taylor Fritz in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

Fritz has been enjoying a successful European clay court season, boasting a record of 13 wins to 5 losses . He reached his first clay-court ATP Tour final at the BMW Open. However, he fell short of clinching the title after he lost to Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 6-3 in the championship match.

The American also made it to the semifinals of the Italian Open before being defeated by eventual champion Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3

Seeded 12th, Taylor Fritz, kicked off his campaign at Roland Garros with a hard-fought win over Argentine Federico Coria, coming back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

He then defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round, and overcame Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(4), 5-7, 6-3 in the third round to secure his spot in the fourth.

Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz have faced each other only once previously on the ATP Tour, in the round-robin of the 2022 ATP Finals. The Norwegian won that match 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6).