Casper Ruud was recently asked about his Wimbledon absence during a pre-Laver Cup press conference and whether he has given extensive thought to the fact that he will become a father next year. The response that the Norwegian had in store for the journalist who came up with the above question left everyone on Team Europe in splits.Ruud has endured an up-and-down season on the ATP Tour in 2025. While the 26-year-old did secure his maiden Masters-level title in Madrid earlier this year, he has struggled with consistency and injury issues, leading to a fall outside the men's top 10. The former World No. 2's year from bad to worse following the French Open in May, where a knee injury he was nursing at the time forced his subsequent Wimbledon withdrawal.Earlier this month, Casper Ruud and his fiancée, Maria Galligani, announced to the tennis universe that they were expecting a baby daughter. Against that background, when Team Europe talked to the media ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup on Thursday (September 18), the World No. 12 fielded a rather interesting question: Does he have any idea how his tour life would change after his child's birth?The Norwegian's reply ultimately floored the entire Team Europe, which includes Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune, among other top players. He tongue-in-cheek insisted that it was his Wimbledon absence that gave him and his fiancée some alone time &quot;off the court&quot; to conceive their first child together.&quot;Let's just say, I didn't play Wimbledon this year and it was time to do something different. So... we got something special coming next year. We did some off-court work and we're ready for next year. Exciting next year!&quot; Casper Ruud said during Team Europe's press conference this week.Ruud will be competing at the Laver Cup for the sixth consecutive time this year in San Francisco, USA. The Norwegian will open proceedings for the five-time champions Team Europe later on Day 1, Friday (September 19), as he takes on Team World's Reilly Opelka.What did Casper Ruud have to say about news of him and fiancée expecting their baby?Last Thursday (September 11), Casper Ruud took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of his fiancée Maria Galligani sporting a baby bump. The couple's dog, Don Bajas, was also in the frame as he and the 26-year-old lovingly looked at Galligani.In the caption of the post, Ruud joked that his team would expand in size soon enough, which was followed by the revelation that their first child is going to be a girl.&quot;The team is growing. See you next year baby girl,&quot; Casper Ruud wrote in the caption of his Instagram post last week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe three-time Major runner-up soon received congratulations from his peers, and even fellow fathers like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.