WATCH: Chris Evert’s son Alexander Mill emulates 'idol' Roger Federer's signature shots during tennis session with American

Chris Evert recently posted a video of her tennis session with her eldest son Alexander Mill, where he can be seen hitting some impressive shots that resemble those of his idol, Roger Federer.

Evert has been battling ovarian cancer for the past two years. The American revealed in December 2023 that her cancer had returned, less than a year after she announced that she was cancer-free. Despite health issues, the 69-year-old tennis enthusiast maintains her love for the sport and frequently shares glimpses of her mother-son bonding time with Mill on social media.

In the video that Evert posted on Instagram on Friday, March 8, Mill can be seen mimicking Federer’s signature one-handed backhand and inside-in forehand shots, as well as his elegant footwork.

"Guess who Alex’s favorite player/ idol was? 🧐🧐 @alexmill122 @rogerfederer," Evert wrote.

Mill is not a professional tennis player, but a CrossFit enthusiast and fitness coach. The 32-year-old is Evert’s eldest from her second marriage to former downhill skier Andy Mill.

Chris Evert expressed gratitude to Roger Federer for being kind towards her sons in their early years

Roger Federer at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Chris Evert previously expressed her deep admiration for Roger Federer as the Swiss prepared to retire from professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Evert conveyed a sincere appreciation to Federer and acknowledged his kind behavior towards her sons. The American further emphasized that the 42-year-old is not only a remarkable athlete but also a gracious gentleman.

"Hi Roger. It's Chrissy. I think I've derided doing this video for a long time because it means you're going to retire. But I just wanted you to know I appreciate how nice you were to my boys in their early years when you always came out of the locker room to say 'Hi' to them," Chris Evert said in a video message shared on X (formerly Twitter).

"I just wanted you to know that along with the beauty of your game, what impressed me the most is that you were such a great sport, both on and off the court, win or lose, you were just so gracious and a gentleman," she added.

The 69-year-old added that the Swiss was her most admired player and that she shed tears for him whenever he suffered a defeat.

"But you know you're my favorite player, you've always been my favorite player and you know you're the only player that I cry for when you lose. So those two things are important to me. Anyway, good luck to you and be happy," Chris Evert added.

