"You're the only player that I cry for when you lose" - Chris Evert to Roger Federer ahead of his last match at 2022 Laver Cup

Chris Evert was all praise for Roger Federer, with the Swiss maestro set to bid adieu to the sport at the Laver Cup this month.

Federer is set to feature in a doubles match at the Laver Cup on Friday, which is set to be the final match of his career. The legendary figure announced his decision a few days ago and cited his long-term knee condition as the reason for it.

Having enjoyed over two decades at the top of the tennis world, he is considered, by many, the best player ever for his on-court elegance and off-court grace. This was why experts and fans immediately started posting emotional messages for the Swiss champion.

The latest to join the rest in congratulating him is 18-time Grand Slam winner Evert. The American shared a heartfelt message for Federer, thanking him for always being a gentleman.

"Hi Roger. It's Chrissy. I think I've derided doing this video for a long time because it means you're going to retire. But I just wanted you to know I appreciate how nice you were to my boys in their early years when you always came out of the locker room to say 'Hi' to them. And I just wanted you to know that along with the beauty of your game, what impressed me the most is that you were such a great sport, both on and off the court, win or lose, you were just so gracious and a gentleman," she said.

She also stated that the 20-time Grand Slam champion had always been her favorite player and that he was the only one for whom Evert cried whenever he lost a match.

"But you know you're my favorite player, you've always been my favorite player and you know you're the only player that I cry for when you lose. So those two things are important to me. Anyway, good luck to you and be happy," she added.

"I respect Roger Federer as a legendary tennis player but also for his family values" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (L) and Roger Federer

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Novak Djokovic showered words of praise on his long-time rival Roger Federer. The Serb recalled the 2018 Laver Cup when the two players teamed up for the first time.

He stated that apart from Federer's on-court heroics, Djokovic admired the Swiss for his family values.

"I had an opportunity a few years ago to play with Roger in Team Europe and we had lots of fun. It was nice to spend time together without direct competition and I enjoyed it," he said.

"I respect Roger as a legendary tennis player but also for his family values. Roger kindly supported the work of my charity foundation back then and sat with me as we had a mini event called 'Breakfast with Champions'," he added.

