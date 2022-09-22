"I respect Roger as a legendary tennis player but also for his family values" - Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer's gentleman nature

Novak Djokovic is looking forward to playing alongside Roger Federer for the last time in a professional match. The Swiss former World No. 1 has decided to hang up his racket after this year's Laver Cup after struggling with a knee injury for several years. Djokovic, in an interview with Hello Magazine, expressed how much he admires Roger Federer's family values apart from his legacy in tennis.

The Serb and the Swiss shared a fierce rivalry and have faced each other on 50 occasions, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 27-23. Djokovic and Federer will play as teammates for the second time in the upcoming Laver Cup and had teamed up in the second edition of the exhibition event in 2018.

Following Federer's decision to retire, Djokovic took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message. He congratulated Federer on the new phase of his life and expressed that he is looking forward to meeting him at the Laver Cup in London.

Djokovic went on to share how delightful it was to play alongside the Swiss where there wasn't any direct competition involved. He expressed how much he respects Federer for not just his on-court presence but his gentlemanly values as well.

"I had an opportunity a few years ago to play with Roger in Team Europe and we had lots of fun. It was nice to spend time together without direct competition and I enjoyed it. I respect Roger as a legendary tennis player but also for his family values. Roger kindly supported the work of my charity foundation back then and sat with me as we had a mini event called 'Breakfast with champions'," Djokovic said.

"It is one of the few moments where you can play in a team environment with guys that you're normally competing against" - Novak Djokovic on playing the 2022 Laver Cup in London

Laver Cup 2022 - Previews

Novak Djokovic considers playing in the Laver Cup an exciting opportunity as he explains how it is a rare moment where he gets to play in a team environment with the players he is normally competing against.

He stated that he believes this edition of the Laver Cup will be a unique moment in tennis as he will be paired with his biggest rivals - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray - in the same team.

Novak Djokovic will represent Team Europe and will be joined by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Team World comprises of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

"It's really exciting to be joining Team Europe again. It is one of the few moments where you can play in a team environment with guys that you're normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it's going to be a truly unique moment in our sport," Novak Djokovic said via Hello Magazine

