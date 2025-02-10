WATCH: Chris Evert shares adorable glimpse into her family life with baby grandson Hayden receiving golf lessons from father Nicholas

Chris Evert shared a heartwarming video of her son, Nicholas, giving golf lessons to his toddler, Hayden. The American tennis legend has always been close to her family, often expressing her love for them and sharing special moments.

Recently, Evert shared a delightful Instagram Reel of her son, Nicholas Mill, giving golf lessons to her grandson, Hayden. At less than a year old, Hayden had little understanding of his father's instructions, but his focused gaze on Nicholas made for an adorable moment.

Watch the video below:

Chris Evert, the former world no.1, has been married three times. Her first marriage was to British tennis player John Lloyd in 1979; they divorced in 1987. In 1988, she married American downhill skier Andy Mill, with whom she had three sons: Alexander (born 1991), Nicholas (born 1994), and Colton (born 1996). The couple divorced in 2006.

Evert's third marriage was to Australian golfer Greg Norman in 2008, but they separated in 2009. Her son Nicholas and his wife Rebecca welcomed their first child, Hayden James, in 2024, making Evert a proud grandmother.

Chris Evert opens up about the experience of becoming a grandmother

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals - Source: Getty

Chris Evert, 18-time Grand Slam winner and devoted mother, has always cherished her family, but nothing has brought her more joy than watching her three sons grow up.

"I love my boys. Yeah, that’s been the highlight of my life," she shared in an interview with We Are Tennis.

Now, Evert has stepped into a new role, being a grandmother to her grandson, Hayden. She admitted that while motherhood was an incredible experience, becoming a grandmother has been even more "fun."

"Everyone kept saying, 'Wait until you have a grandchild.' I thought nothing could top having a child. But having a grandchild is double the fun," she said.

What makes the experience even sweeter for Evert is witnessing her son embrace fatherhood.

"You’re also seeing your son being a father. Your child has become a father. Then I have this little grandson. It’s wonderful," she shared.

As for what Hayden will call her, Evert prefers to let him decide.

"We haven't figured that out yet. I'm going to let him figure it out. We have so many different names, you know: Nana, Gammy, Grandma. Just so many names. I'm, like, I want him to naturally come out with something (laughter)"

Above all, she is determined to be an active and fun grandmother. The 70-year-old has embraced this new chapter with the same energy and passion that defined her legendary career.

