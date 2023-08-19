Watch: Coco Gauff's ecstatic celebration as Iga Swiatek falls after 0-7 record

Coco Gauff ecstatically celebrated beating Iga Swiatek in the semifinal of the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Gauff managed to defeat World No. 1 Swiatek, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, after losing all of their seven previous encounters without winning a single set.

The 19-year-old mounted a successful defense on her third match point, with the Pole missing a volley to end the match. The win prompted a cheerful celebration from Gauff, who jumped in joy.

The semifinal encounter was the third duel between the American and the Pole in 2023. Swiatek won their first encounter in the semifinal of the Dubai Open, 6-4, 6-2, and then the quarterfinal of the French Open with the same scoreline.

Gauff has once again shown that she is a force to be reckoned with on the WTA tour, as she has won ten out of her last 11 matches. During that time, she won her first WTA 500 title in Washington, beating the likes of Belinda Bencic, Ludmila Samsonova, and Maria Sakkari.

In Montreal, she dispatched reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, but fell short against eventual champion Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 7-5, 5-7.

Prior to defeating the World No. 1 in Cincinnati, Gauff dispatched Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2 in the first round, Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-0 in the second round, and Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff will face Karolina Muchova in the final on Sunday, August 20. The American has never faced Muchova on the WTA tour

Coco Gauff reveals pep-talk that helped her defeat Iga Swiatek in Cincinnati

Gauff booked herself a place in her first WTA 1000 final, not long after winning her first WTA 500 event in Washington.

The win didn't come without drama, though, as Swiatek saved two match points in the tenth game of the third set, eventually getting a break point. Gauff held firm again before finally sealing her first win over the Pole on her fourth match point.

In her post-match interview, Gauff stated that she tried to serve as hard as possible to close the match out.

"I tried to serve as hard as I could on the match points. She is No. 1 in the world – you have to focus on your end of the court," she said.

The 19-year-old added that the match was a pivotal moment for her in solidifying her mental strength to overcome tough situations.

"I've been working hard and I guess it's paying off right now. I told myself I can let this crush me or make me rise and I decided to make myself rise. It just shows I can do it," she said.

Gauff, who had lost her past seven encounters with Swiatek, said that the unwavering belief in her own ability propelled her past a formidable opponent like Swiatek.

"I was just saying, 'I'm Coco Gauff and I can do it'. Playing her, you have to give it your all and I felt it from the moment I stepped onto the court, that I wasn't going to lose this match today even when the moments got tough," Gauff stated.