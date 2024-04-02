Coco Gauff dazzled alongside her mother Candi in her latest advertisement as she tied up with Carol's Daughter and promoted 'Black beauty'.

Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old when she defeated her idol Venus Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon. It didn't take the American much time to establish herself as a top player and she catapulted to stardom very quickly. However, the 20-year-old made a humongous breakthrough in 2023 when she won the US Open. This triumph made Gauff an icon all over the world.

After her title win at the Flushing Meadows, Gauff was seen endorsing and partnering up with many major companies. The latest company joined by Coco Gauff is Carol's Daughter, which is an American multi-cultural beauty brand.

The company's Instagram teased the announcement of partnering up with a tennis player and asked people to guess who to player might be on 30 March.

"We have some tea for y’all …. Leave your guesses below!"

Carol's Daughter revealed through a powerful video advertisement on April 1 that the tennis player they have partnered up with is none other than Coco Gauff. The World No. 3 featured in the video alongside her mother Candi promoting 'Black beauty'. The video also included a variety of beauty products that were used by Gauff.

"Did you guess correctly? 🤭 Meet the newest addition to the Carol’s Daughter family, tennis icon, @cocogauff! In a move to uplift Black beauty for a powerful new generation, we are proud to become Coco’s official hair partner. We are not just strong, we are Goddess Strong!"

"Excited to kick off the clay court swing in Stuttgart" - Coco Gauff shifts her attention to clay

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2022 - Day 6

Coco Gauff will kick off her clay court season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The tournament attracts the biggest names on the WTA Tour including all the current Grand Slam holders — Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Marketa Vondrousova and Gauff.

Gauff has been a frequent competitor in Stuttgart but has failed to have a successful campaign yet. The American revealed that she is excited to start her clay court campaign in Stuttgart and will look to improve her performance.

“I am excited to kick off the clay court swing in Stuttgart. I have had a lot of success on the clay and I think Stuttgart provides the perfect week with great hospitality to start the European season, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is still a tournament I can improve on and I am up for the challenge!", Coco Gauff said, via the competition's website.

Gauff reached the Round of 16 in the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart last year before bowing out against Anastasia Potapova.