WATCH - Coco Gauff films fun TikTok with fellow WTA Finals stars Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and more in their gala dresses

The world's biggest and best women's tennis players, including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and more, are set to compete in the last tournament of the WTA Tour in Cancun, Mexico.

In addition to Swiatek, Gauff and Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Ona Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari will play the WTA Finals from October 29 to November 5. But before they took the court, the octet donned gorgeous dresses for the player's gala. Apart from Swiatek, every player wore dresses in shades of white. While the Pole showcased a $1,947 red open-back dress by designer Magda Butrym.

Coco Gauff shared a video from the photoshoot with the Billie Jean King Trophy in which all her rivals and peers are seen laughing and having a good time on the windy beach of Cancun. The clip was set to Harry Styles' famous track 'Golden.'

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, there will be a first-time winner at the year-end championships, with Aryna Sabalenka having the best result at the tournament of any player: finalist in 2022. Rybakina and Vondrousova will make their debut. Defending champion Caroline Garcia failed to make the cut for this year's competition.

The groups for the event have also been announced. Bacalar Group features No. 1 seed Sabalenka, No. 4 Rybakina, No. 5 Pegula, No. 8 Sakkari. Chetumal Group includes No. 2 Swiatek, No. 3 Gauff, No. 6 Jabeur, No. 7 Vondrousova.

A look into Coco Gauff's route to 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff pictured after winning 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff will make her second consecutive appearance at the WTA finals this year. However, her form coming into the tournament is vastly different this time around. In 2023, the young American won titles on every level of the WTA Tour and has been pegged as one of the top favorites to emerge victorious in Cancun.

The World No. 3 began 2023 on a high note, claiming her third career title at the WTA 250 Auckland Open. She also won the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington, the WTA 1000 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati and her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. Apart from these, the 19-year-old's best performance has been reaching the semifinals at the China Open, the Dubai Tennis Championships and Eastbourne International.

The 2022 WTA Finals was a tournament to forget for Coco Gauff as she lost all her group stage matches in straight sets. She also lost all her doubles group stage matches with Pegula. The duo will compete in doubles this year as well, hoping for a better showing than last year.