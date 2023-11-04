WATCH: Coco Gauff forced to stop serving as she and Jessica Pegula encounter a bat on court during their doubles match at WTA Finals in Cancun

A bat stopped Coco Gauff from serving during her doubles match alongside Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Gauff and Pegula took on the German-Russian pair of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva on Friday, November 3, in an all-important Mahahual Group doubles tie. With three pairs already qualified for the semifinals, one spot is up for grabs for the duos of the Mahahual Group.

The American duo secured the opening set comfortably. The match was, however, suspended due to rain at 1-1 in the following set. Interestingly, Gauff and Pegula are scheduled to lock horns in the singles semifinals in Cancun on Saturday, November 5.

All the players competing at the Cancun tournament have faced numerous adversities so far, including as uneven bounce on the courts, strong winds, and delays. Gauff recently came across another hindrance during the doubles battle on Friday in the form of a bat.

The match was briefly paused moments after it started when a bat flew onto the court, stopping Gauff from serving at 0-15 in the opening game. The animal enjoyed an extended flight inside the outdoor stadium and flew really close to the 19-year-old at one point.

A video of the incident can be watched below:

"Next year, I think Coco Gauff and I will probably play less doubles we want to try and focus on singles" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff: 2023 WTA Finals - Previews

Jessica Pegula stated that she and Coco Gauff will soon discontinue their doubles partnership. In a recent conversation with the Tennis Channel, Pegula suggested that the two wish to redirect their efforts toward singles events.

"I played like 120 matches like combined with everything. And so yeah next year, I think Coco and I will probably play less doubles we want to try and focus on singles," the 29-year-old said.

Pegula speculated that Gauff felt the same way as well, given her recent form on the tour.

"Especially with Coco Gauff winning US Open, you know, I'm sure she's set on really doing well at the Slams, so we'll see," Jessica Pegula added.

The 2023 Canadian Open winner hinted that the Paris Olympics might become the last tournament she plays doubles with her compatriot.

"We definietly want to play Olympics next year. I think so, maybe once we get past that we'll rethink about it but yeah. It's just gonna happen, so maybe," Pegula concluded.

The Americans are currently the top-ranked doubles team on the women's circuit. However, the duo have yet to win a doubles match at the 2023 WTA Finals.