WATCH: Coco Gauff gets unexpected Valentine's Day proposal from WTA colleague; responds with special gift of her own

Coco Gauff received a Valentine's Day proposal from a WTA colleague in an adorable interaction shared by the WTA Tour. The American accepted her colleague's proposal to be her 'Galentine', but in a hilarious turn of events, the colleague swiftly escaped the scene when Gauff had a query about her proposal.

The season of love is almost here with Valentine's Day upon us on February 14. During a recent interaction, Gauff was pleasantly interrupted by the Minister of Happiness, Ons Jabeur, who asked her to be her Valentine to which the World No. 3 excitedly responded affirmatively.

"Will you be my Valentine?" Jabeur questioned.

"Yes!"

When the producer, who was behind the scenes, remarked that Gauff chose Galentine's Day over Valentine's Day, she gave a hug to Ons Jabeur as a gift and added:

"I did choose Galantine's Day. I don't have anything for you, so the hug is for you. I like saw somebody coming from the bushes. I was like, who the heck is jumping over?"

However, what the American asked Jabeur next led the Tunisian to hilariously flee the scene.

"Thank you (For the rose). How many people have you done this for, though? How many Valentines do you have?"

"See you!" Jabeur fled.

Gauff added:

"Oh, okay. Maybe it's not as special anymore."

Both women participated in the opening WTA 1000 of the season, the Qatar Open. However, the directions their respective campaigns went in differed massively.

A look at Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur's contrasting runs at the 2025 Qatar Open

Coco Gauff during her match against Marta Kostyuk at the 2025 Qatar Open - Source: Getty

As a result of being the third seed, Coco Gauff received a bye into the second round where she faced Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian had kicked off her campaign with a routine 6-3, 6-3 win over Zeynep Sonmez and took that confidence with her to the following round. Kostyuk stunned Gauff 6-2, 7-5 to oust one of the favorites.

Interestingly, Gauff, seeded second at the 2024 Qatar Open, had suffered a 2-6, 4-6 loss to Katerina Siniakova in the second round as well.

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur, who was struggling to find form for a few months, had a successful campaign in Doha making it to the quarterfinals. She scored wins over McCartney Kessler, seventh seed Zheng Qinwen, and Sofia Kenin, all in straight sets. However, her campaign was ended by an in-form Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2.

