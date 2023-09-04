WATCH: Coco Gauff lets out thunderous roar after reaching US Open QF, shares a hug and exchanges words of support with Caroline Wozniacki at net

Coco Gauff celebrated with a triumphant roar as she advanced to her second consecutive US Open quarterfinal after defeating Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday, September 3.

Gauff ended Wozniacki's fairytale run at Flushing Meadows as she claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over the former World No. 1 in two hours. With her win, the 19-year-old became the first American teenager to reach back-to-back quarterfinals at the US Open since Serena Williams in 2019 and 2020.

Coco Gauff expressed delight at booking her place in the last eight by letting out a thunderous roar, that was matched by the deafening cheers from the passionate crowd.

The American also shared an embrace with Wozniacki at the net and exchanged words of encouragement with the 33-year-old.

"Well played," Gauff said.

"Good luck," Wozniacki replied.

Before her match against Wozniacki, Gauff expressed her eagerness and enthusiasm for the clash, recalling her previous desire to face off against the 2018 Australian Open winner, who retired in 2020 but announced her return earlier this year.

"A match up I never thought I would have to play. When she retired, I remember I might have said in an interview that I wish I would have played her. So that wish came true, so I am really excited," she said.

"Caroline Wozniacki's back, it's like she never left" - Coco Gauff after defeating Dane to reach US Open QF

Coco Gauff

Following her win, Coco Gauff showered praise on Caroline Wozniacki's impressive return to professional tennis and lauded the Dane's "amazing" level of play.

"Caroline, she’s back. It’s like she never left. The level that she played today is really amazing. She’s been an inspiration for me growing up. She definitely gets to a lot of balls. I felt sometimes it was like playing myself, anticipating and getting that one extra ball back," Gauff said in an on-court interview.

The 19-year-old disclosed her aggressive strategy for the match, emphasizing that the former World No. 1 demands mental toughness from her opponents since she never backs down during any point.

"I knew going in that I had to play aggressive, I knew I had to go for my shots. She’s a player where you have to be mentally tough every single point. She’s not going to back down," she added.

Coco Gauff will take on the winner of the blockbuster clash between Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko for an opportunity to reach her maiden US Open semifinal. The American snapped her seven-match losing streak against Swiatek en route to her Cincinnati Open title in August.

Meanwhile, Gauff's head-to-head record against Ostapenko stands at 1-1. However, the Latvian emerged victorious in their most recent encounter in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.