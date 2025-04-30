WATCH: Coco Gauff reacts after getting hit in the head by doubles partner Robin Montgomery's serve at Madrid Open

Coco Gauff was hit in the back of her head by doubles partner Robin Montgomery's serve at the 2025 Madrid Open. This prompted the 2023 US Open champion to deliver a spontaneous on-court reaction to her compatriot.

Ad

On Tuesday, April 29, Gauff and Montgomery locked horns with Victoria Azarenka and Ashlyn Krueger in the women's doubles quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 claycourt event in the Spanish capital. In the ninth game of the first set, with Azarenka and Krueger leading 5-3, and the game itself at 15-15, the left-handed Montgomery hit a powerful serve, which hit Gauff right in the back of her head.

Despite being hit by Robin Montgomery's serve, Coco Gauff was all smiles, as she reassured everyone that she was okay to continue. She also shared a brief but warm embrace with Montgomery before play eventually resumed. Watch the moment unfold by expanding the X (formerly Twitter) link below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The all-American duo went on to lose the match 6-7(5), 3-6 to Azarenka and Krueger. However, Gauff's singles ambitions are still intact in the Spanish capital.

Coco Gauff to face Mirra Andreeva in Madrid Open women's singles QF

Mirra Andreeva (left) and Coco Gauff (right) at the 2023 US Open (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff is all set to tackle the threat of Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva in the women's singles quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open. So far, the WTA No. 4 has defeated Dayana Yastremska, Ann Li and Belinda Bencic to reach the last eight of the prestigious WTA 1000 claycourt tournament.

Ad

On the other hand, the seventh-ranked Mirra Andreeva has come out on top against Marie Bouzkova, Magdalena Frech and Yuliia Starodubtseva to reach the quarterfinals. Concerningly for Gauff, Andreeva has yet to lose a set in Madrid this year, while the American's sole loss of a set came in the first one she played at the event against Yastremska, a 0-6 bagel.

However, Coco Gauff would be confident ahead of her clash against Mirra Andreeva in the 2025 Madrid Open quarterfinals owing to the pair's WTA Tour-level head-to-head. The American leads the Russian 2-0, with both their past meetings having come on Grand Slam stages.

Their first encounter took place in the third round of the 2023 French Open. Here, Andreeva surprisingly won the first set 7-6(5). However, she was no match for Gauff across the next two sets, falling 1-6 in both. They faced each other again in the second round of the 2023 US Open. This time around, Gauff registered a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More