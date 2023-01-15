WATCH: Coco Gauff's adorable attempt to make her parents learn dancing

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff was recently seen attempting to help her parents learn how to dance.

Gauff had a spectacular 2022 season. The 18-year-old reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final and her second Grand Slam doubles final at the French Open, entered the top five of the singles rankings, and became the World No. 1 in doubles - all in the same season.

She additionally booked a spot in the WTA Finals for the first time in her career. She also began her 2023 season on a good note, winning the WTA 250 title at the Auckland ASB Classic.

Following that, Coco Gauff was seen teaching her parents the dance moves to a viral TikTok song. The video was posted on Twitter by a user in which the American is seen doing the steps nearly accurately as her parents, Candi Gauff and Corey Gauff, follow them.

"I didn't teach them the dance, I just told them to try and copy me," Gauff wrote in the video.

LaWanda @lawanda50 Coco Gauff teaching her parents a dance. They tried. Coco Gauff teaching her parents a dance. They tried. 😂😍 https://t.co/7skbaLwRTD

In light of this, renowned American tennis star and 1978 US Open finalist Pam Shriver commented on the post, stating that after watching Gauff's video, she is now "inspired" to learn dance steps from her children.

"This is AWSOME! I am now inspired to learn a dance from my kid(s) @CocoGauff," Shriver wrote.

"I think I made a lot of improvements, but I hope it continues throughout the year" - Coco Gauff ahead of the Australian Open 2023

Coco Gauff pictured at the Tennis Plays for Peace charity event.

Coco Gauff stated in a press conference prior to the start of the 2023 Australian Open campaign that she made significant improvements to her game during the off-season and that she saw results in Auckland. The American hopes that her good form will continue throughout the year.

"I think I made a lot of improvements. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of long days. But I feel like I've improved a lot," Gauff said.

"I really think that I had probably one of the best off-seasons I had in a while. Now, we don't know if the results will show right away for the work. It has so far in the first week. But I hope it continues throughout the year. I think it really was a good off-season for me," she added.

The 18-year-old went into greater detail about her gameplay improvements, stating that she worked on the net play, serve, forehands, and returns.

"A lot of the transition game. I know a lot of people mention how many times I went to the net in Auckland. That was a lot we were working on, especially for me who likes to play doubles. I was trying to transfer that volleying more into singles, especially with the way I move and hit," Gauff said.

"Then serving, working on serve placement. Also the forehand, working on that, and returns," she added.

