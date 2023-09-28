Famous comedian Josh Berry recently brought back his impersonations of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Berry showcased his uncanny ability to capture the essence of the aforementioned greats. The Brit's Djokovic imitation, in particular, was dead on, as he could copy the speech and the body language of the Serb pretty well.

When asked if the Djokovic character he assumed would retire anytime soon, Berry reacted in the negative before displaying the 24-time Major winner's penchant for ambitious goals.

"Well, my friend, I think that me slowing down, it will never happen. But no, seriously. I will never retire. I will keep playing tennis. The vegan diet means that I have the internal organs of a 14-year-old, so I will keep it there," he said.

"And even when the earth is so terrible because of climate changes, I will make sure that we go to the other planets and I will win tennis there and into the universe... and I will be the best player in all of the galaxy," he added.

Josh Berry's impersonation of Roger Federer was perhaps the most remarkable. The Brit could ape the Swiss' brutal honesty and directness to perfection when he was probed on who the greatest male player of all time was.

"Look, I'd have to say it's definitely me," Berry said while impersonating Federer. "You know, there are a lot of great guys who played tennis. You know, Novak and Rafa and everything, but everyone likes me more than them. And I look better than them on the court. And, you know, I think they would agree with that. Everyone says it. So I would very graciously."

The comedian also did justice to Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, impersonating them with perfect accents.

Novak Djokovic himself loves impersonating his colleagues on the ATP & WTA tour

Novak Djokovic looks on at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic may not be as good as Josh Berry when it comes to mimicking his peers' speeches. However, the Serb still manages to nail his fellow players' on-court mannerisms every time he puts on the proverbial hat of the "Djoker".

Last month, the 36-year-old entertained the New York crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium by mimicking Nick Kyrgios' characteristic posture and antics during his service games.

Djokovic also imitated five-time Major winner Maria Sharapova's serve routine during his practice session in 2011.

The Serb's most popular impersonation to this date, though, came during the 2009 Italian Open final, when he mimicked his victor Rafael Nadal to rapturous applause from the crowd.

The then-youngster tugged at his shorts, before dragging them well below his knees in what was a spot-on imitation of the pirate pants-wearing Nadal from the year before.

