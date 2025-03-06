WATCH: Commanders fan Frances Tiafoe forced to wear Eagles cap at Indian Wells training after losing bet to Tommy Paul

Washington Commanders fan Frances Tiafoe was forced to wear a Philadelphia Eagles cap at Indian Wells training after losing a bet to Tommy Paul. The Americans are seeded at the Masters 1000 event and have received a first-round bye.

On Wednesday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the BNP Paribas Open shared a short video of Tiafoe meeting fellow players and teammates at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Surprisingly, the Commanders fan had an Eagles cap on. The video was captioned:

"GO BIRDS🦅 @FTiafoe | @Eagles | #TennisParadise"

However, Tiafoe soon commented on the video and pledged his lifelong allegiance to the Commanders. He added that this was part of a lost bet against Tommy Paul.

"Nooo nooo @Commanders fan for life lost a bet to @TommyPaul1" Tiafoe wrote.

A similar interaction took place on Instagram as well. Tiafoe shared the BNP Paribas Open's official account's video on his Story and wrote:

"People really think I rock with the Eagles. Imma Commanders fan I just lost a bet."

Tommy Paul, who is an Eagles fan, shared Tiafoe's Story and added:

"Go Birds"

Tommy Paul's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @tommypaull)

Eagles and Commanders had locked horns recently in the NFC Championship and it was a one-sided affair, with the Eagles winning 55-23.

Frances Tiafoe told off Tommy Paul for celebrating his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's birthday with a special Eagles-related message

Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe at the cinch Championships - Source: Getty

In January, Tommy Paul celebrated his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's birthday with a carousel of images on Instagram. The first image in the post was of the couple sporting Eagles merch watching the NFL team play. He captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday to my favorite eagles fan ♥️"

Commanders fan Frances Tiafoe came across the post not long after the Eagles thrashed the Commanders in the NFC Championship. Still salty about the loss, Tiafoe jokingly commented:

"Get off my feed bro 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️😂😂"

With the win, the Eagles had secured a spot in the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patrick Mahomes-led team was hoping to pull off a historic three-peat but the Eagles denied them with a convincing 40-22 win.

Currently, the Americans are set to play at their home event at Indian Wells. 16th seed Frances Tiafoe will take on qualifier Damir Dzumhur in the second round on Saturday. The Bosnian pulled off a surprise win over Roberto Batista Agut to set up a clash against the American.

Meanwhile, 10th seed Tommy Paul will take on wildcard Tristan Boyer, who defeated Aleksandar Vukic in the first round.

