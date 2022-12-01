"Watch out for competition Carlitos" - Fans react to Holger Rune congratulating Emma Raducanu for receiving MBE honor

Several fans teased the idea of Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune having some competition off the court after the latter congratulated Emma Raducanu on receiving an MBE for services to tennis.

The Dane took to social media to congratulate Raducanu on her latest achievement. He wrote on the Brit's Instagram post:

"Beautiful, congratulations."

Rune's comment on Emma Raducanu's Instagram post

World No. 1 Alcaraz had previously sent his birthday wishes to Raducanu and called the 2021 US Open champion a "very special girl." He also hoped the two would get a chance to play mixed doubles in 2023.

"I wish her the happiest of birthdays. She’s a very special girl. Hopefully we will have the chance to play mixed doubles next year, I really want that," Alcaraz said.

With Rune commenting on Raducanu's latest Instagram post, many fans teased the idea of a competition between the Dane and Alcaraz to date the 20-year-old.

"Ayo watch out for the competition Carlitos," a fan said.

Another fan wrote:

"Shooting his shot in public, respect."

While one user advised Rune not to make a move on Raducanu as she rejected Alcaraz, another hoped for Rune and Raducanu to get together.

"Holger dont do it she rejected carlos," one comment read.

"You two make a cute couple. Hope it happens. Also congrats on winning the Paris 1000, beating 5 top 10 players on the way," another user wrote.

Fans react to Holger Rune's comment on Emma Raducanu's post

"My goal is not to be better than Carlos but to be the best that I can be" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune in action at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Holger Rune had a breakout season in 2022, with 39 wins from 63 matches. He reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open and won three titles, the biggest being the Paris Masters where he beat Novak Djokovic in the final.

Speaking to the media during the ATP Finals in Turin, the Dane said that he aimed to be the best he could be and that he was not looking to better Carlos Alcaraz.

"My goal is not to be better than Carlos but to be the best that I can be. I have to focus on myself. What Alcaraz has achieved is incredible and he deserves to be where he is. I must make my way. He is a friend and a rival at the same time. I saw him yesterday and congratulated him for finishing as number one. We have known each other since we were 11 years old and we have a good connection. We played a lot against each other in juniors. He beat me and so did I, but always in very close matches," Rune said.

