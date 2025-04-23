WATCH: Controversial scenes as Corentin Moutet smashes racket in rage after chaotic Madrid Open retirement

Corentin Moutet made a shocking withdrawal in the middle of the match after losing a point to his opponent, Harold Mayot, in the Round of 128 clash at the Madrid Open. It's never a dull day when the Frenchman is around, as he is famed for his antics on the court.

Ad

What started off as a normal match gradually took a tense turn as Moutet was seen exchanging barbs with a spectator on the court and walking into the stands in the first set. He eventually lost the set 3-6 but continued his histrionics as he asked a fan to leave the stadium.

As he lost a point in the second set, he smashed his racquet on the court which led him to receive a code violation and a point penalty, which brought him 2-4 down in the match. He walked up to the umpire with the broken racquet and shook hands with his opponent, giving an abrupt walkover.

Ad

Trending

The 26-year-old was greeted with boos from the Madrid gathering as he left the court. This led Mayot to his first-ever Masters 1000 match win. A clip of this incident was shared by the media outlet Tennis TV on X.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corentin Moutet has often found himself in such situations with the most recent one being in Miami, where he refused to continue playing if a fan wasn't removed from the stands.

Corentin Moutet's distasteful interaction with crowd during Miami Open

Corentin Moutet often engages in verbal spats- Source: Getty

Corentin Moutet had a spat with the Miami crowd during his match against Alejandro Tabilo on March 22, 2025. He refused to continue playing unless an onlooker was removed from the stands. This resulted in him receiving a penalty, and he went on to lose the match eventually.

Ad

The Frenchman however, later took to his Instagram stories to express his despair over the situation. He stated that the crowd was cornering him as he said:

"From the first point, the public was hostile: deliberate noise between my services, whistles, insults, provocative gestures... Someone gave me the finger. I felt that this exceeded the limits of what an athlete should accept on a field. So I asked the umpire to remove this person before resuming play," he said. (translated from French)

He was also involved in a tiff with Alexander Bublik earlier this year at the Phoenix Challenger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More