WATCH: Controversial scenes at Madrid Open as Mattia Bellucci snubs opponent Damir Dzumhur's handshake in heated post-loss incident

A controversial moment occurred during a Round of 128 match at the Madrid Open held between Mattia Bellucci and Damir Dzumhur as the Italian refused a handshake from his Bosnian opponent after facing a defeat. The match ended with Dzumhur winning in 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 as he advanced to the next round of the tournament.
Initially, the clash started quite normally, but Belucci won a point with an underarm ace, to which Dzumhrur claimed that he wasn't ready. Though Belucci won the challenge, he lost control of the match after dominating in the first set. This gave the Bosnian an upper hand in the game, as he sailed through the rest of the match by displaying a strong performance.
At the end of the match, Dzumhur was seen politely approaching Bellucci in hopes of an accord. However, the Italian withdrew from the handshake, which displeased the Bosnian. Even after Bellucci tried to laugh it off by reapproaching him, he seemed vexed and denied engaging further.
Bellucci had also engaged in a controversial situation during the ABN AMRO Open against Daniil Medvedev, where he was seen hitting the ball back, aiming at the Russian's body. He even hit a return on Medvedev's stomach, immediately after which he raised his hand in apology. The duo exchanged a brief look, but nothing boiled over.
However, the coveted Madrid Open soil has been a witness to some other controversial moments.
Corentin Moutet's controversial exit from the Madrid Open
Famed for his theatrics on the court, French tennis player Corentin Moutet abruptly retired from his match against his compatriot Harold Mayot. In the first set of the match, he was seen engaging in a verbal spat with the crowd and even walked into the stands angrily.
Nearing a loss in the second set, Moutet got flustered after losing a point and smashed his racket on the court. This led him to receive a code violation and a point penalty, after which he walked up to the umpire with the broken racket and retired from the match. Moutet shook hands and left the court as the crowd showered him with boos.
However, it wasn't an uncommon sight as Moutet had earlier too engaged in heated exchanges with the crowd, even during the Miami Open. There, he got into a dispute with a spectator during his match against Alejandro Tabilo and refused to continue unless the person was removed from the stands.