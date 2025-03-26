Novak Djokovic was annoyed with the implementation of the shot clock rule during his encounter with Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 Miami Open. The Serb displayed his frustration in a heated confrontation with the chair umpire at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic and Musetti locked horns in the fourth round of the Miami Open, battling it out for a spot in the quarterfinals. The match took a dramatic turn in the opening set itself, as the 24-time Grand Slam champion furiously complained to the chair umpire during a changeover.

The Serb questioned the need for the umpire to give him a time violation warning, when he had exceeded the shot clock by a mere second. After acknowledging that he had overshot the clock in the earlier games, he expressed annoyance with the lack of leeway when he had just barely exceeded the time.

"What are you trying to achieve. It's not your first match in your life right? It's the fifth game of the match right. First few games? No proplem, I wasn't even close. First time I get close, one second longer, you give me warning," he said.

In response, the umpire explained that the decision was out of his hands since the shot clock started automatically. However, Novak Djokovic was not satisfied with the explanation.

"It's because the shot clock is automatic Novak. It starts automatically," the umpire said.

"So basically, shot clock keeps me moving, not you?" the Serb questioned.

That's the current system. because it starts automatically, you have to keep up with the clock," the umpire responded.

The World No. 5 continued to argue that the umpire should've used his discretion and not given him the time violation warning.

"You have to keep up with the clock right? So, you never in your life understood the moment that match is in, that players are rallying. It doesn't apply to you, rules are rules?" he said.

Following the controversial incident, Novak Djokovic won nine games in a row and went on to claim a 6-2, 6-2 win over Lorenzo Musetti to reach the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The Serb is aiming to win his seventh crown at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Novak Djokovic to take on Sebastian Korda in Miami Open QF

The Serb and Sebastian Korda - Source: Getty

As he continues his quest to win his first title since clinching the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Novak Djokovic will square off against Sebastian Korda in the 2025 Miami Open quarterfinals. The American defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up the blockbuster meeting.

Korda and Djokovic have only locked horns in one previous tour-level meeting, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion claiming a hard-fought 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 victory in the 2023 Adelaide International final.

If the Serb extends his perfect record against Sebastian Korda, he will take on the winner between Grigor Dimitrov and Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

