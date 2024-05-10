WATCH: Danielle Collins comes to Anna Blinkova's rescue, offers her water & carries her bag following Russian's injury retirement in Italian Open 2R

Danielle Collins displayed her sportsmanship during the Italian Open second round by coming to the aid of her opponent, Anna Blinkova, on Friday, May 10. The Russian was forced to retire from the match due to an injury.

The match against Blinkova was Collins' opening match in Rome this year, having received a first-round bye. Meanwhile, the Russian was coming on the back of a straight-set win against Diane Parry.

Collins, who has been in the best form of her life lately, had little trouble clinching the first set 6-4. Blinkova then encountered problems at the beginning of the second round as she suffered a horrific ankle injury and was forced to retire mid-match.

The American quickly came to her opponent's rescue, offering her water and a towel, and giving her a warm hug. She also comforted Blinkova by patting her back and later carried her bag as they exited the court together, aiming to reduce her discomfort.

Danielle Collins to face Caroline Garcia or Elisa Cocciaretto

Danielle Collins pictured at the Italian Open 2024

Danielle Collins' next opponent will be the Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who secured a 6-2, 7-6(5) victory against the home favorite Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round.

Collins maintains a 4-0 head-to-head advantage over Garcia. The American emerged victorious in all their encounters at the 2019 Australian Open, the 2022 and 2023 San Diego Open, and most recently at the Miami Open.

Collins will be eager to secure a title win in Rome, especially considering it will be her final appearance in a WTA 1000 tournament. The American announced during the Australian Open in January that she plans to retire from the sport this season and shift her focus to starting a family.

"This is going to be my last season competing. I don't really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I'm really looking forward to that," Collins told the media after losing to Iga Swiatek in the third-round of the Melbourne Slam.

"I have other things that I'd kind of like to accomplish in my life outside of tennis, and would like to be able to kind of have the time to be able to do that. Obviously having kids is a big priority for me," she added.

Danielle Collins has been in exceptional form this season, clinching her maiden WTA 1000 tournament title in Miami and adding a WTA 500 title at the Charleston Open to her achievements. With such impressive performances, she is considered one of the favorites to contend for the French Open title, scheduled from May 20 - June 9.