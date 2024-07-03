WATCH: Daniil Medvedev bizarrely forgets score mid-tiebreak in Wimbledon 2R, ends up losing set in unexpected fashion

Daniil Medvedev was involved in a hilarious incident during his second-round match against Alexandre Muller at Wimbledon 2024. He sat on the chair while the tiebreak was in progress, as he seemed to have forgotten the score.

Medvedev faced a tough challenge from Muller during his second-round match as the Frenchman posed a neck-to-neck competition. The hilarious incident happened when the score was tied at 6-6 in the first set and the tiebreak was in progress, with Muller leading 6-3.

The Russian seemingly forgot the score and sat down on his chair. The moment produced a lot of laughter. He nevertheless lost the set 6-7(3), giving away the point, as he was mentally prepared for the set to be over.

Medvedev played a good first-round match against Aleksandar Kovacevic and won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He converted four of the eight break points while not letting his serve break once throughout the match. The Russian is also in the main draw of men's doubles, partnering with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner, and will take on Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Gonzalo Escobar on June 4.

Daniil Medvedev on adapting to grass: "Lot of repetition.. hitting the ball and trying to find the rhythm"

Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon 2024 (Source: GETTY)

Daniil Medvedev recently detailed his preparation for the grass season, and especially Wimbledon, during a press conference after his first-round victory over Aleksandar Kovasevic.

Medvedev said that repetition was a key for him to get better acquainted with the surface.

"For me it’s a lot about repetition, like when I come on grass the first week I would always like, my forehand, I would (hand gestures), especially with my big swing I would hit it too late many times in the net and not a good rhythm," Daniil Medvedev said.

The 2021 US Open champion added that he needed time to adapt and usually displayed his best game just a week before the Grasscourt Major.

"I need time to adapt and that’s why I feel like usually my best game on grass was like coming like either Wimbledon or the week before," Medvedev said.

Medvedev also stated that he worked on many aspects to be fully prepared for Wimbledon, including movement, physical work, and service game.

"I was working a lot on everything, movement, different muscle work so a lot of physical work to like low back, glutes so that they don’t get too sore otherwise low back can get injured. A lot of serve for sure and a lot of repetition of just hitting the ball and trying to find the rhythm," he said.

Daniil Medvedev will take on either Zhang Zhizhen or Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of Wimbledon.

