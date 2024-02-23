Daniil Medvedev shared an adorable moment with baby daughter Alisa as she trotted on a practice court to quickly hand over a tennis ball to the Russian.

Medvedev and his wife Daria were blessed with a daughter in 2018. Since then, the toddler has often been seen in the World No. 4's player's box, cheering her father on.

RawQ Foods, an energy bar brand started by Daria Medvedeva, shared a clip capturing the father-daughter moment through their official channel on social media. They referred to baby Alisa, whose face can't be seen in the clip, and wrote:

"Can you recognize these ponytails?" RawQ Foods captioned the clip on Instagram.

Medvedev reshared the clip through his Instagram channel and reacted with a heart emoji.

Screengrab from Daniil Medvedev's Instagram

The clip began with Alisa holding a tennis ball wobbling and running as fast as she could across the court. She finally reached Medvedev who smiled and held out his racquet. The toddler diligently placed the ball on his racquet eager to help out her father with his practice session.

They used the background music as Sister Sledge's classic hit 'We are family'.

Daniil Medvedev's wife shares glimpses of their family life through Q&A on social media

Daniil Medvedev and wife Daria pose with the 2020 Paris Masters winner's trophy

Daria Medvedeva recently took part in a Q&A session with RawQ Foods co-founder Arina Kuzmina.

When asked about Daniil Medvedev's involvement in production, the wife replied in the affirmative and added that he was "very demanding".

"He [Daniil Medvedev] is very involved and very demanding," the Instagram story’s caption read.

"He’s very demanding. We have something new coming out very soon. And he already knows what. And he’s asking all the time. So, he really wants to have it first. And to work with us, of course," Medvedev’s wife said in the video.

Screengrabs from RawQ Food's Instagram

The former professional tennis player shared that she only picked up the racquet now for "fun" to play with her family.

"No [I don’t play tennis], not anymore. But I’m playing tennis with Daniil and Alisa. It’s more fun," she said.

Daria also spoke about the equation that the World No. 4 shared with their daughter.

"It’s tough. She has a lot of character," she joked. "And it’s fun to see also how Daniil co-operates with his own character. So, yeah… very, very fun."

"It's an interesting feeling for sure, but the happiest one," she added in the caption.