Watch: Daria Saville performs Novak Djokovic’s flexibility challenge; rates her attempt as 'not bad'

Australian tennis player Daria Saville recently took part in Novak Djokovic's flexibility challenge.

Djokovic has dared everyone to perform a drill called the 'Novak Flexibility Challenge'. To perform it, one needs to emulate a specific set of movements to showcase one's range of flexibility. The Serb was filmed acing the routine during his latest interview with 60 Minutes.

According to the Serb, an individual is supposed to:

First, stand with say right foot placed on the ground and the left leg going across the former ending up making a '4'. Then bend the back and reach the ground with both hands and not curve the right leg while doing so. Then rise and hold the left foot with the left hand and stretch the left leg out wide on the left side Then extend the right arm to the right and maintain the posture for five seconds.

Former WTA No. 20 Daria Saville faced some difficulty but eventually completed the challenge in her valiant effort. She took to Instagram to post a video of her performing the Novak Flexibility Challenge. Notably, she did the repetition twice changing sides and rated her act, writing:

"Not baaaahd [bad]."

Daria Saville's video can be watched below.

"Novak Djokovic is capable of doing things that others are prevented from doing, you can't always copy him" - Trainer Marco Panichi

Novak Djokovic (L) with Marco Panichi (in blue), Goran Ivanisevic, and other team members.

Novak Djokovic's fitness trainer Marco Panichi recently came out praising his protege for his exceptional capabilities in terms of physicality. He went as far as claiming that no one else would be able to match the level of fitness the Serb has reached.

During a workshop at the Oltrepo Tennis Academy in Codevilla, Italy, Panichi said (via Tennis World USA):

"There is more than one reason, but any consideration must start from the fact that Nole is genetically a phenomenon. He is someone capable of doing everything with simplicity and consistency, but also capable of doing things that others are prevented from doing, you can't always copy him."

Panichi further hailed the 24-time Grand Slam champion's self-awareness saying:

"He knows how far he can go and, therefore, has the experience necessary to understand what her body is telling him. We support him by giving him the weapons to continue developing these innate capabilities."

Panichi has been assisting Djokovic since October 2017. Panichi is a two-time Long Jump champion in Italy.

