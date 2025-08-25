WATCH: A day after stern warning to Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz shares lighthearted moment with Italian at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were recently seen entering the practice court together at the US Open. The tournament commenced on August 24 and is scheduled to conclude on September 7 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.Currently, both of them are gearing up for the US Open and are yet to compete in the first round. Amid the ongoing preparations, Alcaraz shared a stern warning to Sinner of seeing him at the US Open finals.However, shortly after sharing this warning, the Spaniard was recently seen entering the practice session court with the Italian at the US Open. The Tennis Letter shared a video of this adorable moment on X, where both of them were seen smiling on the court together and then further went on to gear themselves up for the training.Here is the video:Sinner is all set to compete against Vit Kopriva in the first round of the US Open on August 25, and Alcaraz, on the other hand, will be squaring off against Reilly Opelka in the first round.Alcaraz and Sinner were last seen competing at the Cincinnati Masters, where both the players reached the finals and locked horns with each other on August 19 at the P&amp;G Center Court. The Spaniard claimed the tournament's title after an unfortunate ending to the clash, as the Italian had to withdraw from the match, citing health concerns.Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known about his relationship with Jannik SinnerCarlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are two of the most formidable players in the present tennis community, and both of them are known for their on-court rivalry with each other. However, despite their heated clashes on the court, the players have always spoken about each other with respect and admiration.Alcaraz recently sat for a conversation with Gazzetta, where he opened up about his relationship with Sinner, revealing how the sport helped them in forming a good bond with each other. Calling him a 'nice' person, he said:“Tennis is a special sport that allows you to be great rivals on the court and, at the same time, to respect each other. Sinner and I are good friends, we can talk about a lot of things off the field. I have great respect for him, he is a nice person, I’m sure we will always be able to maintain this relationship,” Carlos Alcaraz said.The US Open is one of the most anticipated tournaments, and the enthusiasts are seemingly eager to witness a clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the finals. Last year's US Open title was nabbed by Sinner against Taylor Fritz.