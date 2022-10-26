Watch: Dominic Thiem falls to the floor in exultation after brilliant comeback against Tommy Paul at Vienna Open

Dominic Thiem sustained his late resurgence at the tail-end of the season as he orchestrated a masterful comeback against Tommy Paul, 2-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6), in the first round of the Vienna Open.

After Paul failed to return Thiem's wide serve to hand over the victory in the third-set tie-break, the 2020 US Open champion collapsed on his back and pumped his fist before rising to meet his foe, leaping and blowing a kiss to the crowd on his way to the net.

After sharing a warm handshake with World No. 30 Paul, Thiem continued with his post-match celebration. The Austrian raised both of his fists in the air, pointing to and waving at the appreciative home crowd before heaving a sigh of relief.

Tennis TV



wins an extraordinary match in a third-set breaker over Tommy Paul!!



#ErsteBankOpen

The former World No. 3 shook off a slow start in the first set, then went on to save two match points in the third-set tie-break to complete the turnaround.

The fightback was reminiscent of his three-set win against Hubert Hurkacz just five days ago in the Antwerp quarterfinals, where he fended off three match points in the second set en route to victory.

Thiem has been trying to regain his form since incurring a right wrist injury in Mallorca in June last year.

He kicked off his return at a Challenger event in Marbella, Spain, last March, and competed in another tournament at that level in Rennes, France, just over a month ago as he continues to regain his form.

Thiem has since gone on to reach back-to-back semifinals in Gijon and in Antwerp last week.

"There is no place like home" - Dominic Thiem thanks home crowd after Vienna Open win

Dominic Thiem waves to the crowd after his first-round victory over Tommy Paul in the Vienna Open. (Photo courtesy of Bildagentur Zolles of the Erste Bank Open 2022)

Dominic Thiem recognized the support of his home crowd after staging a comeback against Tommy Paul at the Vienna Open.

The Austrian expressed his gratitude through a post across his social media accounts.

"There is no place like home! Thank you for being so supportive today! You guys are amazing!" wrote Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem

Thank you for being so supportive today! You guys are amazing! 🏻



📸: Bildagentur Zolles

Thiem will look to go all the way and raise the trophy at the Vienna Open, which he last held in 2019. But he will first have to get past either World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev or Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.

Thiem, now ranked No. 113, holds a slim 3-2 edge over Medvedev, but is at a 1-1 standoff versus World No. 94 Basilashvili.

