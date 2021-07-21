Watch: Dominic Thiem hits lefty forehands and backhands with perfect technique as recovery from wrist injury continues

Dominic Thiem, who suffered a right wrist injury last month, seems to be well on the road to recovery. And while he can't yet hit the ball with his dominant right hand, a recent video of the Austrian saw him showing perfect technique with the racket in his left hand.

Dominic Thiem pulled the tendons in his right wrist during his second-round encounter against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships, a tune-up event to Wimbledon 2021. The 27-year-old subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, and is expected to make his return sometime next month.

Dominic Thiem is currently wearing a splint over his right wrist, but that hasn't deterred him from hitting the gym to work on cardio. And on Wednesday he took things to another level as he unleased a series of left-handed groundstrokes during training.

Here's the video of Thiem's topspin lefty forehand and backhand, both of which seem to have plenty of power:

The caption suggests this was the first time Dominic Thiem had played on the court since this year's grasscourt swing.

Thiem can also be seen working on his footwork in the video, as he strides past one hurdle after another. The 27-year-old, who is well-known for his intense training sessions, also worked on the explosive strength of his legs during the routine.

Dominic Thiem has captivated many fans on social media with his lefty strokes. The topspin forehand in particular stood out for its racket head speed and heaviness, with some even wondering how effective such a shot would be on clay.

🇦🇹 Dominic Thiem vuelve a los entrenamientos. Eso sí, jugando con la zurda. ¿Llegará al UsOpen? pic.twitter.com/3lbF585TQi — Fernando Murciego (@fermurciego) July 20, 2021

I can totally get on board with a lefty Dominic Thiem. Imagine a left-handed version of that forehand on clay!https://t.co/G9HX32FQBQ — Musab (@Musab_Abid) July 20, 2021

Dominic Thiem's US Open participation is still in doubt

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem made his Grand Slam breakthrough at the 2020 US Open, in the final of which he came back from two sets to love down to overcome Alexander Zverev. The Austrian, however, has been in a slump this season, accumulating a dismal win-loss record of 9-9 amid physical and mental problems.

Dominic Thiem is, however, hopeful of a return during the North American hardcourt swing. The Austrian is on the entry list for the 2021 Toronto Masters at the moment, and he could end up making the trip to Flushing Meadows in September if he recuperates by then.

That said, Thiem recently revealed that he wouldn't be too disappointed if he wasn't fully fit by then, considering the extent of his injury.

"I somehow hope that I may be able to play the US Open. As defending champion, playing in New York would be a dream," Thiem said a few days ago. "But still, I must not be disappointed in case it won’t work out."

Edited by Musab Abid